Silicone Coated Fabrics Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 6.1 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022-2028; Rising Application Scope for Silicone Coated Fabrics in the Automotive and Construction Sector to Elevate Market Growth

Westford USA, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific to take a leading position in the silicone coated fabrics market owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of conventional materials has led to a high surge in requirement for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives. Silicone coated fabrics are considered eco-friendly as they can be recycled and reused, thus reducing the carbon footprint of industries. In addition, the ability of silicone coated fabrics to withstand high temperatures and extreme weather conditions has led to their increased use in industrial applications, such as insulation covers, expansion joints, and welding blankets. Another significant factor driving the market is the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials.

According to recent market research, the global architectural service market is expected to reach USD 474.36 billion by 2028. This projected growth in the architectural industry is expected to impact the demand for silicone coated fabrics positively. Silicone coated fabrics are widely used in the architectural industry for various purposes, including roofing, shading, and insulation.

Silicon coated fabric is a highly durable and reliable material that possesses an impressive range of properties. This versatile fabric is known for its toughness, thinness, and dimensional stability while remaining flexible. Its long-lasting performance makes it an ideal choice for various applications. Despite its toughness and dimensional stability, this material is still highly flexible and can be easily shaped and molded to fit various applications.

Fiberglass Segment to Bring Higher Sales Growth as Industries Continue to Demand High-Performance Materials

Fiberglass has emerged as a popular choice for industrial applications owing to its impressive performance, versatility, and cost-effectiveness. Its unique properties, including heat, water, and UV resistance, make it a suitable material for various industries. Due to its low cost and high performance, fiberglass contributed significantly to the silicone coated fabrics market in 2021. The use of silicone coating not only enhances the durability of the fiberglass but also provides additional benefits such as increased resistance to chemicals, abrasion, and extreme temperatures. As a result, silicone coated fiberglass fabrics have become increasingly popular in various applications, including insulation, protective clothing, and aerospace.

The silicone coated fabrics market is set to experience rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region in 2021, with a predicted fast CAGR development. The region's progress can be attributed to the rising rate of automotive production in the region, resulting in a higher demand for silicon coated fabrics. A recent report by SkyQuest has predicted that the Asia Pacific region will continue to dominate the construction and real estate market, accounting for nearly 40% of the global industry's output value by 2030. This projected growth is expected to positively impact the demand for silicone coated fabrics in the region. Silicone coated fabrics are widely used in the construction and real estate industry for various applications.

Industrial Sector to Capture Higher Revenue Share owing to Rising Use of Silicone Coated Fabrics to Meet Demand for High-Performance Materials and Energy Efficiency

According to market research, the silicone coated fabrics market has experienced significant growth, with the industrial sector leading in revenue generation in 2021. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to the establishment of various manufacturing facilities in different industrial verticals, such as automotive, steel, electrical, and electronics, particularly in developing economies. This trend is largely due to these countries' increased foreign direct investment and rapid industrialization. As a result, the demand for silicone coated fabrics, which are used in numerous applications within the industrial sector, has increased.

In 2021, North America and Europe demonstrated a significant potential for expansion in the oil and gas industry, owing to the United States' increased oil and gas activities and presence in these regions. This has contributed to the growth of the silicone coated fabrics market in these areas, further fuelled by the presence of some of the world's most renowned automakers. The oil and gas sector has always been a major sector for economic growth, and the United States' expanded activities have made it a leading player in this field. In addition, the availability of abundant natural resources in North America and Europe has further added to the industry's growth potential in these regions.

The silicone coated fabrics market is fiercely competitive, and businesses operating in this industry must be aware of emerging opportunities and trends to stay ahead of the curve. SkyQuest's report offers valuable insights to companies looking to grow and expand their operations, equipping them with the knowledge to make informed decisions to drive success in this dynamic market. With the help of report, companies operating in the market can gain a deeper understanding of the industry and make strategic decisions that enable them to take a major lead in the market.

Key Developments in Silicone Coated Fabrics Market

Dow, a prominent player in materials science, has recently unveiled a revolutionary product named Dowsil IE-8749 Emulsion. This new offering is a cutting-edge water-repellent finish (DWR) for fabrics that utilize silicone chemistry, making it highly durable and long-lasting. Silicone chemistry is the driving force behind the remarkable properties of Dowsil IE-8749 Emulsion. This technology allows the product to form a strong bond with the fabric, creating a durable, long-lasting finish that can withstand wear and tear.

Supreen Performance Fabric is a game-changing innovation that combines state-of-the-art woven and coated technology to create a one-of-a-kind liquid-barrier textile. It boasts a luxurious appearance and a supple feel, making it a popular choice among high-end consumers. This composite material comprises a proprietary silicone blend that renders it virtually impervious to any liquid, repelling liquids reactively and effectively preventing future stains. The result is a highly durable and resilient fabric, maintaining its premium look and feel even after multiple uses.

PANGAIA, a well-known sustainable fashion brand, has recently launched its first product treated with DROPEL™ technology. This cutting-edge technology provides an invisible coating to protect the garment from water-based stains, making it a game-changer in the fashion industry. DROPEL™ technology is a revolutionary solution that produces a partly biobased polymer as a stain-repellent finish. It is compatible with natural fibers and helps extend the garment's life by preventing stains from setting in.

