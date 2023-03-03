Cardiology Electrodes Market to Surpass US$ 193.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cardiology electrodes market is estimated to be valued at US$ 127.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cardiology Electrodes Market:

Major players are engaged in inorganic strategies such as partnership, this is expected to increase the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, on June 18, 2022, BPL Medical Technologies announced partnership with AyuRythm, a company that provides lifestyle recommendations based on ancient and proven Ayurveda principle of Kapha (Strength), Pitta (Metabolism), Vata (Stress), to provide users a holistic wellness solution and to provide personalized Ayurvedic wellness solutions.

Cardiology Electrodes Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 127.9 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 5.3% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 193.2 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product Type: Resting ECG Electrodes, Short-term Monitoring ECG Electrodes, Long-term Monitoring ECG Electrodes, Stress Test ECG Electrode, Neonatal ECG Electrodes, Pediatric ECG Electrodes

Resting ECG Electrodes, Short-term Monitoring ECG Electrodes, Long-term Monitoring ECG Electrodes, Stress Test ECG Electrode, Neonatal ECG Electrodes, Pediatric ECG Electrodes By Order Type: Sticky Gel Cardiology Electrodes, Wet Gel Cardiology Electrodes, Dry Cardiology Electrodes, Solid Gel Cardiology Electrodes

Sticky Gel Cardiology Electrodes, Wet Gel Cardiology Electrodes, Dry Cardiology Electrodes, Solid Gel Cardiology Electrodes By Usability: Disposable Medical Electrodes, Reusable Medical Electrodes

Disposable Medical Electrodes, Reusable Medical Electrodes By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others Companies covered: Leonhard Lang, Nissha Medical Technologies, Conmed Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Medtronic plc, BPL Medical Technologies, FARUM sp. z o.o., INTCOMEDICAL.COM., Promed Technology Co., Ltd., 3M, VectraCor, Medico Electrodes International Ltd., Ambu A/S., and Cardinal Health Growth Drivers: Increasing technological advancements by the market players for developing innovative cardiology electrodes

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders Restraints & Challenges: Biocompatibility of cardiology electrodes

Key Market Takeaways:

The global cardiology electrodes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, 2019, approximately 121.5 million U.S. adults have some form of cardiovascular disease. Moreover, by the year 2035, according to the same source, it is estimated that more than 130 million U.S. adults will have some type of heart disease

Among usability type, Disposable medical electrodes segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing product launches by the key players. For instance, in December 2018, Nissha Co., Ltd., a Japan-based medical device company, launched its new product line called Vermed Claravue electrodes. These cardiology electrodes are prewired disposable ECG electrodes which can be used in medical applications such as cardiology.

On the basis of end user, hospital segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to growing healthcare expenditure by the government. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2021 findings on the National Health Expenditure (NHE), in the U.S., the hospital expenditure grew by 6.4% to US$ 1,270.1 billion in 2020 compared to hospital expenditure in 2019. Additionally, prescription drug spending increased by 3.0% to US$ 348.4 billion in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global cardiology electrodes market include Leonhard Lang, Nissha Medical Technologies, Conmed Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Medtronic plc, BPL Medical Technologies, FARUM sp. z o.o., INTCOMEDICAL.COM., Promed Technology Co., Ltd., 3M, VectraCor, Medico Electrodes International Ltd., Ambu A/S., and Cardinal Health

Market Segmentation:

Global Cardiology Electrodes Market, By Product Type: Resting ECG Electrodes Short-term Monitoring ECG Electrodes Long-term Monitoring ECG Electrodes Stress Test ECG Electrodes Neonatal ECG Electrodes Pediatric ECG Electrodes

Global Cardiology Electrodes Market, By Order Type: Sticky Gel Cardiology Electrodes Wet Gel Cardiology Electrodes Dry Cardiology Electrodes Solid Gel Cardiology Electrodes

Global Cardiology Electrodes Market, By Usability: Disposable Medical Electrodes Reusable Medical Electrodes

Global Cardiology Electrodes Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Global Cardiology Electrodes Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



