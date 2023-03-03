Julie Given-Glance to join Endeavor Bancorp as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Bancorp (OTCQX: EDVR) (the “Company,” or “Bancorp”), the holding company for Endeavor Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that Julie Given-Glance is joining the company as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 13, 2023.



“We are thrilled to have Julie join our management team as our new Chief Financial Officer,” said Dan Yates, Chief Executive Officer. “As a 25-year veteran of banking in Southern California, we welcome her diverse and broad experience in strategic planning, regulatory compliance and local financial institution management. Julie’s proven performance as a senior level executive, along with her understanding of the dynamics of local banking, makes her an exceptional choice for this position.”

Ms. Given-Glance’s experience includes providing executive leadership expertise focused on strategic initiatives, reporting and analysis, data governance, pricing and profitability models, and investment diversification. Prior to joining Endeavor Bancorp, Ms. Given-Glance served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Neighborhood National Bank in Chula Vista, CA. Prior to that, she was a senior Federal Examiner with the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), Chief Financial Officer for three credit unions and Chief Executive Officer for a local credit union. During her five-year tenure as Chief Executive Officer, the financial institution grew over 150 percent while maintaining outstanding performance ratings. Ms. Given-Glance has also served on several credit union industry association boards of directors. Ms. Glance earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Finance from San Diego State University.

Outside of her professional career, Ms. Glance has focused on raising her three children, community volunteering, and fitness. She has coached numerous youth sport teams, while she also continues to compete in local running and triathlon events.

“Julie’s background and experience add to the depth and knowledge of our team and will serve Endeavor well as we continue to grow to be the premier community bank in our market,” said Steve Sefton, President.

About Endeavor Bancorp

Endeavor Bancorp, the holding company for Endeavor Bank, is primarily owned and operated by Southern Californians for Southern California businesses and their owners. The bank’s focus is local: local decision-making, local board, local founders, local owners, and relationships with local clients in Southern California.

Headquartered in downtown San Diego in the landmark Symphony Towers building, the Bank also operates a loan production and executive administration office in Carlsbad and La Mesa. Endeavor Bank provides traditional business banking services across a broad spectrum of industries and specialties. Unique to the bank is its consultative banking approach that partners our business clients with Endeavor Bank’s senior management. Together, we build strategies and provide resources that solve problems, plan for the future, and help clients’ efforts to grow revenues and profits. On December 7, 2022, Endeavor Bancorp began trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “EDVR.” Visit www.bankendeavor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements,” as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of Bancorp’s directors and executive officers (collectively, “Management”), as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Bancorp’s Management. All statements regarding Bancorp’s or the Bank’s business strategy and plans and objectives of Management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Bancorp or Bancorp’s Management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Bancorp believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Bancorp’s expectations (“cautionary statements”) are the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, changes in interest rates, loss of key personnel, lower lending limits and capital than competitors, regulatory restrictions and oversight of the Bank and Bancorp, the secure and effective implementation of technology, risks related to the local and national economy, Bancorp’s implementation of its business plans and management of growth, loan performance, interest rates, and regulatory matters, the effects of trade, monetary and fiscal policies, inflation, and changes in accounting policies and practices. Based upon changing conditions, if any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or intended. Bancorp does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Endeavor Bancorp Contact Information:

(858) 230.5185

Dan Yates, CEO

dyates@bankendeavor.com