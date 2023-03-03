Smile Health Orthodontics (SHOsmile) Adds New Los Angeles Practice Location And New Patient Rewards Program

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to help more patients obtain beautiful healthy smiles, Smile Health Orthodontics is proud to announce the addition of a new practice in Los Angeles.



The new practice officially opened on July 5, 2022, and is located at 1462 S. Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA. The practice shares a hallway with pediatric dentist Dr. David Nikfarjam, DDS (“Dr. Nik”).

“We expanded into Los Angeles due to popular demand, and the new, modern, and larger office is the perfect space for our growing practice’s needs,” commented Dr. Deborah Solomon, the founder of Smile Health Orthodontics. “We are within easy walking distance for many patients, and we are conveniently located near many schools in the area.”

Added Dr. Solomon, who is an ABO Board Certified Orthodontist: “Being located in a pediatric dentist’s office is ideal for scheduling cleanings or other dental procedures for younger patients in conjunction with their orthodontic appointments. This really helps parents manage their busy schedule. It’s a one-stop shop.”

Patients who visit Smile Health Orthodontics’ new Los Angeles location can access a complete range of dental services, including: full comprehensive orthodontic treatment, phase 1 and phase 2 orthodontic treatment, clear aligners (such as Invisalign, Spark, and In-House), high-tech metal and 3D customized ceramic braces, Brava lingual invisible braces, TADs (temporary anchorage devices), laser recontouring esthetic gum surgery, social 6 limited treatment, retainers, growth and development monitoring, habit appliances, dentofacial orthopedics, dental monitoring, and treatment for TMJ.

For any orthodontic treatment in order to be successful, what is even more important is the proper oral hygiene maintenance and following the orthodontist’s recommendations during orthodontic treatment. In order to help achieve these goals, Dr. Deborah Solomon has found that positive reinforcement works with patients of all ages but particularly among the younger patients. That’s how she decided to launch the reward program at SHOsmile. All active patients get a SHOsmile club reward card and at every appointment, based on how they are doing they can accumulate points for good brushing, for wearing their elastics, for wearing their aligners correctly, for participating in social media events and other fun activities, etc.

“I love that I don’t have to fight with my son anymore, he’s finally into brushing his teeth these days thanks to Dr. Solomon’s rewards program!” shared a SHOsmile mom. We have noticed a significant increase in patient compliance with elastics and with the aligners wear. “A lot of the orthodontic journey has to do with mindset and rewarding patients has been very successful!” explains Dr. Deborah Solomon.

Prospective patients are invited to book a complimentary consultation at Smile Health Orthodontics’ Beverly Hills or new Los Angeles locations. Consultations can also be provided virtually over-the-web, or even from the comfort of home. The convenience of at-home visits for every step of the orthodontic treatment is unique and exclusively offered by Smile Health Orthodontics.

About Smile Health Orthodontics and Dr. Deborah Solomon

Dr. Deborah Solomon practiced general dentistry a number of years ago while on active duty in the US Air Force. She pursued her passion for enhancing people’s smiles and health, and became a board-certified orthodontist and dentofacial orthopedist specialist. She enjoys seeing her patients in her boutique-style orthodontic offices conveniently located in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, where she offers a variety of treatment options. Dr. Deborah Solomon truly cares about her patients, and posts fun educational and informative videos on social media. Learn more at https://www.shosmile.com

