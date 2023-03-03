United States Biopsy Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $21.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Biopsy Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Biopsy Market is expected to reach US$ 21.40 Billion by 2028, according to the publisher.

A biopsy is a medical procedure in which a small tissue sample is removed from the body for examination, typically to diagnose or monitor a disease or condition.

Biopsies in the United States are commonly performed by healthcare professionals such as pathologists, surgeons, or radiologists. The biopsy market in the United States is a growing due to the increasing demand for early and accurate diagnoses of various medical conditions.



The market includes a variety of biopsy products and services, including biopsy needles, biopsy forceps, imaging guidance systems, and laboratory services.

In recent years, the market has seen growth in the use of minimally invasive biopsy techniques, such as fine needle aspiration and core needle biopsy, as well as advances in imaging technologies, such as ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging that help guide biopsy procedures.

Additionally, the aging population and increasing rates of chronic diseases are contributing to the growth of the biopsy market in the United States.



USA Biopsy Market will grow with a 4.50% CAGR during the Forecast Period



Despite the growth of the biopsy market in the United States, a few challenges need to be addressed. One of the significant challenges is the need for more skilled professionals, such as pathologists, who analyze the biopsy samples and diagnose.

Another challenge is the high cost of biopsy procedures, which can be a barrier for some patients, especially those without insurance. The United States Biopsy Industry was US$ 16.43 Billion in 2022.



Breast Cancer is the most prevalent cancer on the list, with 290,560 new cases anticipated in the U.S in 2022



In the United States, biopsy procedures are commonly performed to diagnose or monitor different types of cancer. Some of the most common cancers for which biopsy procedures are performed include Breast Cancer, prostate, lung, liver, thyroid, kidney, colorectal, and melanoma.

The most common type of biopsy procedure performed for breast cancer is a fine needle aspiration or core needle biopsy. A biopsy is often used to confirm a diagnosis of breast cancer. The breast cancer biopsy market in the United States is a significant and growing market due to the increasing incidence of breast cancer and advancements in biopsy techniques.

According to our reports, the U.S. breast cancer biopsy market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The market growth can be attributed to increasing demand for early diagnosis, raising awareness about breast cancer, and advancements in biopsy technology.



Another factor contributing to the growth of the biopsy market in the United States is the aging population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. As people age, they are more likely to develop chronic conditions, such as cancer, which require an early and accurate diagnosis. The increasing incidence of cancer has led to a higher demand for biopsy procedures, which has driven the biopsy market growth.



Key Companies & Market Insights



The biopsy market in the United States is highly competitive, with many players offering various products and services. Some of the leading players in the market include Becton, Dickinson & Company, Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Hologic, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Roche Diagnostics and Myriad Genetics Inc.

These companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new biopsy technologies and products to meet the growing demand. They are also working to improve the accuracy and precision of biopsy procedures and reduce the risk of complications.



For instance, Epic Biosciences announced the availability of a multi-analyte liquid biopsy for metastatic breast cancer in January 2022. DefineMBC from the company offers both cell-free and cell-based analyses.

12. Company Analysis

