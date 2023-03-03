X-ray Market to Surpass US$ 21,173.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global X-ray market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11,641.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global X-ray Market:
Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as release of X-ray systems, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2022, Shimadzu Corporation announced the release of MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 Version V type. This Mobile X-ray system provide diagnostic imaging and can travel to patient rooms, operating rooms, emergency areas, etc.
X-Ray Market Report Coverage
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Base Year:
|2021
|Market Size in 2022:
|US$ 11,641.3 Mn
|Historical Data for:
|2017 to 2020
|Forecast Period:
|2022 to 2030
|Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR:
|7.8%
|2030 Value Projection:
|US$ 21,173.1 Mn
|Geographies covered:
|
|Segments covered:
|
|Companies covered:
|Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi, Ltd, Canon Medical Systems, USA, General Electric Company, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Hologic, Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Konica Minolta, Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Varex Imaging, MinXray, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Source-Ray, Inc., Recorders & Medicare Systems P Ltd
|Growth Drivers:
|
|Restraints & Challenges:
|
Key Market Takeaways:
The global X-ray market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period due to increasing funding by various research institutes. For instance, in June 2020, Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation (EHCF) announced that they have awarded a US$ 100,000 grant from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission Telecommunications Medical Equipment Grant Program for enhanced digital x-ray equipment.
Among Modality, Portable segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increase in product launch by the key players. For instance, in July 2022, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, one of the leading medical technology company launched Mobilett Impact, mobile X-ray system, Mobile x-ray is used when the patient is not able to leave the bed, or to be transported to the radiology department. Mobilett Impact is fully integrated in the hospital system and all imaging data is transmitted wirelessly.
Among region, North America segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to release of fixed X-ray system. For instance, in August 2022, General Electric, a company based in Chicago, announce that they have released the Definium 656 HD, fixed X-ray system, a highly automated and digital radiographic system. Definium 656 HD, system is in-room workflows, motorization and Workflow Suite, which assists technologists with patient positioning and technique selection
Competitive Landscape:
Key players operating in the global X-ray market include Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi, Ltd, Canon Medical Systems, USA, General Electric Company, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Hologic, Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Konica Minolta, Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Varex Imaging, MinXray, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Source-Ray, Inc., Recorders & Medicare Systems P Ltd among others
Market Segmentation:
- Global X-Ray Market, By Modality:
- Portable
- Stationary
- Global X-Ray Market, By Product Type:
- Rotating Anode Source
- Fix Anode Source
- Global X-Ray Market, By Technology:
- Analog
- Computed Radiography
- Digital Radiography
- Flat Panel Detectors
- High Density Line Scan Solid State Detectors
- Global X-Ray Market, By Application:
- General Radiography
- Chest Imaging
- Orthopedic
- Cardiovascular
- Dental
- Mammography
- Others
- Global X-Ray Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Research Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Global X-Ray Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- By Country
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- By Country
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- By Country
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- By Country
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- By Country
- Africa
- By Region/Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
- By Region/Country
- North America
