Customized Premixes Market Global Market Report 2023

, DPO International Sdn. Bhd, Farbest Brands, Nutreco NV, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Barentz International B.V., and LycoRed Limited.



The global customized premixes market grew from $1.74 billion in 2022 to $1.88 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The customized premixes market is expected to grow to $2.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The customized premixe market consists of sales of amino acids, nucleotides, nutraceuticals, prebiotics, fibers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The customized premixes are used to supplement the diet with a suitable and safe nutrient quantity. A customized premix refers to a set of nutrients added as per the individual nutritional requirements to fulfill one’s nutritional requirements and overcome nutrient deficiencies.



North America was the largest region in the customized premixes market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in customized premixes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of customized premixes are vitamins, minerals, amino acids, nucleotides, nutraceuticals, and other nutrients.Vitamins refer to premixes containing water-soluble vitamins like B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, and C and water-insoluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K.



The various forms are powder and liquid. These are used in beverages, dairy, cereals, bakery and confectionery, nutrition products, and dietary supplements.



The increasing demand for vitamin and mineral-enriched foods is expected to propel the growth of the customized premixes market going forward.Vitamin and mineral-enriched foods refer to foods that are loaded with minerals and vitamins, such as eggs, vegetables, milk, meat, and many more.



Vitamins and minerals mixture help in customized premixes based on their product requirements and to fulfill nutritional requirements and overcome nutrient deficiencies. For instance, in April 2021, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, a Canada-based specialized agency of the United Nations, global milk production increased by 2.0% from 2019 to over 906 million tonnes in 2020, with increases in output across all geographic regions. In Asia, milk production increased to 379 million tonnes in 2020, up 2.6% annually. Therefore, the increasing demand for vitamin and mineral-enriched foods is driving the growth of the customized premixes market.



Innovative premixes are a key trend gaining popularity in the customized premixes market.Major companies operating in the customized premixes market are focused on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the customized premixes market.



For instance, in December 2020, Prinova Group LLC, a US-based food fortification and premix manufacturer launched a new dairy replacement product, that offers unique products containing a combination of protein and plant-based milk including probiotics. The emerging trend of vegan products is followed by these dairy replacement products by providing plant-based products as an alternative to animal-based products and is developed for vegan consumers.



In October 2021, Solina Group SAS, a France-based food ingredients and savoury ingredients solutions company, acquired Food Compounds B.V. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition signifies a new step in the company’s expansion plan following the acquisitions of Canadian foodservice Berthelet, German-based Hagesüd, and UK-based coating expert Bowman Ingredients. Food Compounds B.V. is a Netherlands-based customized premixes, food product development and coating system company.



The countries covered in the customized premixes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The customized premixes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides customized premixes market statistics, including customized premixes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a customized premixes market share, detailed customized premixes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the customized premixes industry.

