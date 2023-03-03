Global Healthcare Facilities Management Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Rise in Hospitalizations Necessitate Focus on Efficient Facilities Management

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Facilities Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Healthcare Facilities Management estimated at US$455.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cleaning Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$244.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Security Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $120.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR



The Healthcare Facilities Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$282.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$195.2 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 540 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $455.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1200 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Health Facilities Management

Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Healthcare Sector Focuses on Effective Facility Management

Facilities Management: Supporting Core Activities of Businesses

An Introduction to Healthcare Facilities Management

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Soft Services Segment Leads Global Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Healthcare Facilities Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cost Reduction & Efficiency Enhancements: Critical Factors Fueling Market Growth

Healthcare Facilities Management Enhance Overall Patient Experiences

Rise in Healthcare Spending Levels and Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure Augur Well for HFM Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Rise in Hospitalizations Necessitate Focus on Efficient Facilities Management

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Growing Healthcare Needs of the World's Aging Population Presents Opportunities for Healthcare Facilities Management Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Rising Popularity of Medical Tourism in Developing Economies and Resultant Focus on Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure: Potential for Growth

Global Medical Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Outsourcing of Facilities Management Services Gains Momentum in Healthcare Sector

Penetration of Outsourced FM Services Worldwide: Outsourcing as % of Total Onsite FM Services Market for Select End-Use Sectors

Effective Waste Management: An Important Aspect of Facilities Management in Healthcare Industry

Typical Waste Composition in Healthcare Facilities

Outsourcing of Medical Waste Management on the Rise

Reprocessing: An Effective Medical Waste Management Solution

Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks in Healthcare Settings Raise Importance of Contract Cleaning Services

Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50 Years

Growing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth

Robots Emerge as an Important Technology for Cleaning Businesses

Catering Services Market - Outsourcing Gains Prominence

Healthcare Sector Generates High Demand for Laundry Services

Maintenance Challenges Confront Healthcare Facilities, Enhancing Importance of FM

Retail Healthcare Facility Management Continues to Gather Pace

Emerging Trends Transform the Healthcare Facility Management

Amidst the Pandemic, Technology Developments to Transform HFM Market

Rising Use of Advanced Technologies to Enhance Efficiencies of Healthcare Facilities

Cloud Computing to Drive Adoption of FM Software

IoT: Rising Prominence in Improving Efficiency of FM Services

Big Data & Analytics Enable Smart Decision Making Process

Increasing Reliance on Automation

Increasing Importance of Robotics

Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Wearables and Ruggedized Devices

Major Challenges Facing Healthcare Facilities Management

Challenges Facing Multi-Hospital Systems in Ensuring Effective FM

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

