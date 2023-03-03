Global Healthcare Facilities Management Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Rise in Hospitalizations Necessitate Focus on Efficient Facilities Management

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Facilities Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Healthcare Facilities Management estimated at US$455.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cleaning Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$244.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Security Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $120.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR
The Healthcare Facilities Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$282.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$195.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- ABM Industries Inc.
- Accruent
- Aramark
- CBRE
- Compass Group
- Electro Industries/GaugeTech Inc.
- ISS A/S
- Johnson Controls
- Medxcel
- Mitie Group PLC
- OCS Group Limited
- Serco Group plc
- SMS Integrated Facility Services Private Limited
- Sodexo
- U.S. Engineering Company Holdings
- Vanguard Resources Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|540
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$455.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1200 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Health Facilities Management
- Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Healthcare Sector Focuses on Effective Facility Management
- Facilities Management: Supporting Core Activities of Businesses
- An Introduction to Healthcare Facilities Management
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Soft Services Segment Leads Global Market
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Healthcare Facilities Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Cost Reduction & Efficiency Enhancements: Critical Factors Fueling Market Growth
- Healthcare Facilities Management Enhance Overall Patient Experiences
- Rise in Healthcare Spending Levels and Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure Augur Well for HFM Market
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Rise in Hospitalizations Necessitate Focus on Efficient Facilities Management
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045
- Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020
- Growing Healthcare Needs of the World's Aging Population Presents Opportunities for Healthcare Facilities Management Market
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Rising Popularity of Medical Tourism in Developing Economies and Resultant Focus on Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure: Potential for Growth
- Global Medical Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Outsourcing of Facilities Management Services Gains Momentum in Healthcare Sector
- Penetration of Outsourced FM Services Worldwide: Outsourcing as % of Total Onsite FM Services Market for Select End-Use Sectors
- Effective Waste Management: An Important Aspect of Facilities Management in Healthcare Industry
- Typical Waste Composition in Healthcare Facilities
- Outsourcing of Medical Waste Management on the Rise
- Reprocessing: An Effective Medical Waste Management Solution
- Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks in Healthcare Settings Raise Importance of Contract Cleaning Services
- Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50 Years
- Growing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth
- Robots Emerge as an Important Technology for Cleaning Businesses
- Catering Services Market - Outsourcing Gains Prominence
- Healthcare Sector Generates High Demand for Laundry Services
- Maintenance Challenges Confront Healthcare Facilities, Enhancing Importance of FM
- Retail Healthcare Facility Management Continues to Gather Pace
- Emerging Trends Transform the Healthcare Facility Management
- Amidst the Pandemic, Technology Developments to Transform HFM Market
- Rising Use of Advanced Technologies to Enhance Efficiencies of Healthcare Facilities
- Cloud Computing to Drive Adoption of FM Software
- IoT: Rising Prominence in Improving Efficiency of FM Services
- Big Data & Analytics Enable Smart Decision Making Process
- Increasing Reliance on Automation
- Increasing Importance of Robotics
- Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Wearables and Ruggedized Devices
- Major Challenges Facing Healthcare Facilities Management
- Challenges Facing Multi-Hospital Systems in Ensuring Effective FM
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ae49h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment