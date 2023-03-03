By 2031, Global Ethylene Carbonate Market Size Will Surpass US$ 574.5 Million by 2031, at 6.6% CAGR: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethylene Carbonate is a highly versatile organic compound widely used in various industries, ranging from pharmaceuticals to energy storage. Its diverse range of applications includes solvents, electrolytes, fluoropolymers additives, plasticizers, and more.

The Global Ethylene Carbonate Market growth is majorly fueled by increasing demand from various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, energy storage, automotive, and other industrial sectors. The market growth is primarily attributed to the growing demand for energy storage solutions, especially lithium-ion batteries, which rely heavily on ethylene carbonate. Moreover, the adoption of advanced manufacturing processes like 3D printing is also driving the growth of the ethylene carbonate market.

India, China, and Germany are Major Exporter of Ethylene Carbonate

Ethylene Carbonate (EC) is a versatile solvent and reagent used in various industrial and commercial applications. In recent years, the global EC market has witnessed steady growth, especially in the specialty chemicals sector, driven by increasing demand for EC in applications such as battery production, coatings, and electronics.

When it comes to import and export, the United States imports the majority of EC in the global ethylene carbonate market from countries such as Germany, France, China, and India. With India, China, and Germany accounting for 35%, 28%, and 13% of all exports, respectively.

Additionally, the import and export of ethylene carbonate has seen an upward trend in recent years. According to data from the United Nations Comtrade Database, the global import value of ethylene carbonate increased from $33 million in 2015 to $58 million in 2020, a growth of around 80%. This indicates that the demand for ethylene carbonate is increasing globally, and that the global trade of ethylene carbonate is likely to continue to grow in the coming years.

Astute Analytica’s Study Reveals Over 30% of Ethylene Carbonate is Consumed in Lubricants Manufacturing In the Global Ethylene Carbonate Market

In lubricant manufacturing, ethylene carbonate is used as an additive to improve the lubricating properties of the base oil. It acts as a polar solvent that helps to dissolve and disperse other additives in the lubricant. Ethylene carbonate also improves the film-forming ability of the lubricant, which results in reduced wear and friction.

According to our report, the lubricant manufacturing segment is one of the major end-users of ethylene carbonate market. The segment is expected to generate more than 30% of the revenue in the ethylene carbonate market. The growth in demand for ethylene carbonate from the lubricant manufacturing segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance lubricants in various industrial applications. Additionally, the superior properties of ethylene carbonate, such as its ability to enhance the lubricating properties of the base oil, are driving its demand in the lubricant manufacturing sector.

Automotive Industry Leads the Global Ethylene Carbonate Market Through Sustainable Transportation

The automotive industry is a leader in the global ethylene carbonate market, accounting for a significant share of the market revenue. Ethylene carbonate is a key ingredient in the production of lithium-ion batteries, which are widely used in electric vehicles. As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, the automotive industry is expected to remain a major consumer of ethylene carbonate.

The automotive industry's shift towards electrification and sustainable transportation is a major driver of the demand for ethylene carbonate market. Ethylene carbonate is used as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles. These vehicles are becoming increasingly popular as governments and consumers focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality.

In addition to its use in batteries, ethylene carbonate is also used as a solvent in the manufacturing of automotive coatings, adhesives, and sealants. The automotive industry's demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to further boost the demand for ethylene carbonate, as it helps in reducing the weight of the vehicle and improving fuel efficiency.

Top 5 Players Dominate the Ethylene Carbonate Market with Over 63% Revenue Share, with BASF as the Leading Contributor with Over 20%

The global ethylene carbonate market is highly competitive with several key players operating in the market. BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, TOAGOSEI CO., LTD., and OUCC are the top 5 players in the market, accounting for a significant share of the market revenue.

BASF SE is a global leader in the chemical industry and is one of the largest producers of ethylene carbonate globally. The company has a strong presence in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, and it is expected to capture more than 20% revenue share in the global ethylene carbonate market. The company has a wide range of product offerings, including specialty chemicals, performance chemicals, and functional materials.

Moreover, BASF SE's ethylene carbonate product portfolio includes high-purity grades that are suitable for applications in the electronics and battery industries, as well as lower-purity grades that are used in the coatings, adhesives, and printing industries. The company's focus on innovation and sustainability has enabled it to develop new and improved ethylene carbonate products that meet the needs of its customers while minimizing environmental impact. It has also been actively acquiring companies to increase its market share, as well as engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations with other market players to stay ahead of the competition. Additionally, BASF is leveraging their strong brand recognition to create and maintain customer loyalty, and building strong relationships with key distributors and suppliers to increase their reach in the market.

For instance, in 2020, BASF acquired Solvay's ethylene carbonate business, which includes a production site in France and a network of distributors throughout Europe. The acquisition strengthens the company's presence in the ethylene carbonate market, allowing them to better meet their customers' needs. Additionally, the acquisition gives BASF access to Solvay's proprietary technologies, allowing them to develop new products and processes that can further increase their competitiveness in the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC

Lixing Chemical

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd

OUCC

PANAX ETEC

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co., Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Wego Chemical Group

Zibo Donghai Industries Co., Ltd

Other Prominent Players

