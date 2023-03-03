Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size Worth USD 3.7 Billion by 2030 at 6.10% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR). “ Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Information by Product Type, Wound Type, End-User and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size was volumed at USD 2.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 2.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030).

Market Dynamics

The demand for certified Negative Pressure Wound Therapy NPWT products is rising, and chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes mellitus majorly drive the NPWT devices market growth. These are just a few of the market drivers that are driving the market. An increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, is presenting a large patient pool suffering from its comorbidity, i.e., diabetic foot ulcers. For instance, according to a report published by the NHS in 2017, an approx. Of 4.5 million people who had diabetes in the United Kingdom and around 10.0% of the diabetic population were recorded with foot ulcers. On top of that, the rising geriatric population affected by various diseases and conditions is resulting in decreasing mobility among senior patients. It is one of the major negative pressure wound therapy device market trends. Such trends are projected to fuel the demand for treatment and boost the adoption of vacuum-assisted closure devices during the study period.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6514

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3.7 Billion CAGR 6.10% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Wound Type and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising demand for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy devices to enhance the market growth Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, and diabetic foot ulcers

Additionally, the Rising number of surgical plans of action is caused by a large patient pool affected by surgical wounds, and it is estimated to propel the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy market during the projected period. Negative pressure wound therapy has developed over the past few years to provide wound healing rapidly. An advanced NPWT device gives a treatment that can also be used in the outpatient setting for lots of wounds, varying from postoperative slits to wounds that are completely necrotic. Such launch of advanced & cost-efficient NPWT is anticipated to fuel the demand resulting in being the major driver for the market CAGR during the forecast period.

Moreover, the handiness of novel and advanced NPWT devices, which are sufferer-friendly and uncomplicated to use, propel the negative pressure wound therapy devices market growth. Nevertheless, the lack of skilled professionals and difficulties caused by the use of negative pressure wound therapy devices obstruct the growth of the NPWT market. Conversely, rising focus on advanced treatment protocols, significant unmet requirements in the wound care field, and high market potential in emerging economies are expected to serve as profitable opportunities for market enlargement. Reportedly, growing awareness about the effective nature of advanced wound care treatments, like NPWT technology, across underdeveloped economies will enlarge the negative pressure wound therapy market size during the prospective years. Thus, this aspect is projected to quicken the negative pressure on wound therapy market revenue worldwide.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Competitive Analysis

Main market players are spending a lot of money on Research and Development to grow their product lines, which will assist the negative pressure wound therapy market to grow even more. Competitors are also making strategies to grow their footprints with key market developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launching, partnerships, increased investments, and collaboration with other organizations. Participants in the negative pressure wound therapy industry must give cost-effective items to enlarge and rise in a highly competitive and rising market environment.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market-6514

One of the primary business strategies adopted by manufacturers in the negative pressure wound therapy industry for advantages to clients and to expand the market sector is to produce locally to reduce operating costs. In recent years, the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy industry has provided medicine with some of the most significant benefits. The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market is a major player such as

ACELITY L. P. Inc.

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec Group Plc.

DeRoyal Industries

Smith & Nephew

Genadyne

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. Kg

Talley Group

Medela

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Segmentation



The negative pressure wound therapy device market segmentation, based on wound type, this category is segmented into traumatic wounds, surgical wounds, ulcers, and burns. The ulcer wounds segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share, according to the market data, due to greater treatment duration.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6514

The negative pressure wound therapy market segmentation, based on end-users, this category has two segments: hospitals and others. The hospital segment is anticipated to have the dominant market during the study period in market data of negative pressure wound therapy due to the huge patient pool with acute or chronic diseases in hospitals.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Regional Analysis

Europe’s market of negative pressure wound therapy accounts for the third-largest market share. However, Europe is expected to grow at a comparatively lower pace during the forecast period. Inadequate compensation policies for negative pressure wound therapy, mainly in the major European countries, including France, Spain, and Italy, are limiting the adoption of negative pressure wound therapy devices in this region. Market. Moreover, the UK market held the largest market share, and the Germany market was the fastest-growing market in the region.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6514

Asia Pacific's negative pressure wound therapy Market is expected to grow at a quick CAGR from 2022 to 2030 and hold the second-largest share. The rapid increase in chronic wounds due to chronic diseases in this region and technological advances in negative pressure wound therapy devices are the prime reasons that are significantly promoting the market growth. According to the IDF, approx. of 1.07 billion people aged 20 to 79 years suffer from diabetes in China. Further, the China market held the largest market share, and the Indian market was the fastest-growing market in the region.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Wound Closure Devices Market Research Report: Information By Device (Mechanical, Sutures, Staples and Adhesives), By Application (Arterial Ulcers, Diabetic Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Ulcers and Burns), By Type of Wound (Acute Wounds, Chronic Wounds and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Community Healthcare Services and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

Wound Care Market research report, Product Type (Advanced wound Management Products, Wound Therapy Devices, Traditional and Active Wound Care Products), by Wound Type (Chronic and Acute), by Application (Surgical, Ulcers, Burn, Trauma Wounds), End and Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Trauma Center) - Forecast till 2030

Wound Debridement Products Market Research Report: By End-Users (Specialty Care, Nursing Units, Ambulatory Centers, Multi-Specialty Clinics and Hospitals) and By Region (Europe, Asia Pacific, Americas and the Middle East and Africa) – Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.