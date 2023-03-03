SVOP AB in Trollhättan becomes a manufacturing partner for EVIG

Swedish English

Clean Motion has signed an agreement with SVOP AB in Trollhättan, Sweden, as a manufacturing partner for the solar-powered last-mile vehicle EVIG. Thanks to the partnership, the production capacity can be scaled up faster while flexibility increases.

Göran Folkesson, CEO of Clean Motion, says: "Thanks to the partnership with SVOP, we have gained a reliable manufacturing partner with the expertise and resources required to start production in the best possible way. Material procurement for production start is in full swing parallel with the work for European type approval. There are still steps left in the type approval process, but we expect all tests to be completed by April. Start of production will begin in parallel during March."

David Wahlgren, CEO of SVOP, says: "We at SVOP are proud to be part of this exciting project and look forward to showing the world what we can do together with Clean Motion. EVIG is truly a vehicle for the future."

About SVOP AB

SVOP AB is one of Sweden's largest companies in custom building for Sweden's emergency authorities. SVOP AB builds and equips vehicles for the Police, Fire Department, Customs, Healthcare and Security companies.

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency, to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company vision is to offer urban mobility-charged with solar energy and therefore offers light electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transport challenges of the 2000s.

Clean Motion AB is listed on First North Growth Market on Nasdaq Stockholm. Certified Adviser is G&W fund commission, e-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, phone: +46 8- 503 000 50. For further information, please visit: https://www.cleanmotion.se