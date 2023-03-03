Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market Report 2023: Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery Products

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Stationery and Supplies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Office Stationery and Supplies estimated at US$152.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$184.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Computer / Printer Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$54.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Paper Products segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The Office Stationery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.5 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 723 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $152.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $184.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Competition

Office Stationery and Supplies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Pandemic Affects Sales of Office Stationery and Supplies

An Introduction to Office Stationery and Supplies

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Manufacturers Focus on Newer Products and Business Models amid Decreasing Demand for Traditional Products

Developed Economies Spearhead Future Growth in Office Supplies Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Office Starts and Corporate Expansions: Major Growth Determinants for Office Supplies Market

Vacancy Rate of Office Spaces in the US: Q1 2019 to Q1 2022

Trend towards Flexible Workspaces Raises Need for Shared Resources, Presenting Opportunities for Office Supplies Market

Number of Coworking Spaces Worldwide for 2018-2021

Number of People Using Coworking Spaces (in Million) for 2018-2021

Countries with Highest Number of Coworking Spaces (in %) for 2021

Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Office Supplies Market

Digitization Impacts Demand for Traditional Office Supplies

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: January 2022

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021

Home Office: An Expanding Market Segment

Women: Major Home Office Users

Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery Products

Latest Trends in the Office Stationery Market

Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum

Pens Are Here to Stay!

Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand

Consumers Seek Affordable Luxury in Pens

Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche

Pencils Remain a Basic Writing Instrument in Office Settings

Despite Competition from Digital Technologies, Paper & Paper-Based Products Continue to Witness Steady Sales

Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Office Stationery Products Rise in Prominence

Digitization of Office Spaces Drives Demand for Computer and Printer Supplies

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2016-2021

Trends in Office Printing Market

The Age of Digital Pens

Smart Pens: An Ideal Accessory for Tech-Savvy Office Workers

Rising Importance of Multichannel Marketing in Office Supplies and Stationery Market

Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers

Office Stationery & Supplies: Distribution Dynamics

E-Commerce Emerges as an Expanding Distribution Channel for Office Stationery and Supplies

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

IT Integration in Business Verticals and Evolution from Paper-Based Methods to Digital Platforms: A Key Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



