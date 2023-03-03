Insgihts on the Medicated Skin Care Products Global Market to 2030: Growing Prevalence of Psoriasis Widens the Demand and Rising Incidence of Eczema to Underpin Volume Growth

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medicated Skin Care Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medicated Skin Care Products estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cleansers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Toners segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Medicated Skin Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$845.3 Million by the year 2030.



Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Bayer AG

Beiersdorf AG

Curatio Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. med. Christine Schrammek Kosmetik GmbH & Co. KG

EltaMD, Inc.

Episciences, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact 2022 Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Global Beauty Industry Posts a Cautious Recovery from the Pandemic Impact

Dermatology Practices Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pandemic Influences Demand for Dermatology Products

Skin Care Products Witness Pockets of Growth

Key Skincare Trends for 2022 and Beyond

Competition

Medicated Skin Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Medicated Skin Care Products: An Introduction

Growing Prevalence of Skin Diseases and the Unmet Treatment Needs: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Major Skin Diseases Driving the Need for Medicated Skincare Products

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medicated Skin Care Domain to Have Real Moment with Innovation Focus

Select Recently Launched Innovative Skin Care Brands

Trending Ingredients for Skin Care Products

Medical Skin Care Products Rank Better than Regular OTC Products

Growing Demand for Products with Visible Results to Push Growth

Rising Incidence of Skin Issues among Children Fuels Demand for Medicated Skincare Products

Increasing Incidence of Skin Cancer Spurs Demand for Dermatological Products

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Multiple Skin Changes During Cancer Treatment Offers Opportunities

Incidence of Different Types of Skin Cancer

Growing Prevalence of Psoriasis Widens the Demand

Rising Incidence of Eczema to Underpin Volume Growth

Increasing Focus on Wellness and Self-Care amidst Mounting Healthcare Costs Drive Healthy Market Growth

Health & Wellness Boosts Demand for Dermocosmetics

Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Bodes Well for Market Growth

Global Cosmeceutical Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Rise in Young Population and Skin Conditions Such as Acne Drive Demand for Medicated skin Care Products

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Age-Related Skin Changes: A Strong Growth Driver

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference

Growing Prominence of Personalized Skin Care Prescriptions Benefit Market Penetration

AI Skin Technology Opening New Opportunities for Ultra-Personalized Skincare Shopping

Medicated Skin Care Advancements DriveGrowth

Nano Gold Products Emerge for Combating Aging

Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Demand for Natural and Organic Products

Demand for Natural Ingredients for Cosmetic Products Surges amid the Pandemic

Surging Popularity of Multi-Functional Products Promote Market Expansion

Women: The Dominant Consumer Cluster for Skin Care Products

Participation of Women in Workforce & Subsequent Need to Maintain Appearance to Fuel Mediated Skincare Product Sales: Women as % of Labor Force by Region (2020)

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Products

Gen Z Emerge as an Attractive Target

Focus Grows on Finding Alternatives to Hydroquinone for Pigment Control

Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Skin Treatments Lends Traction to Market Demand

Growing Online Availability of Medical-Grade Products and Concerns

Increasing Environmental Pollution Drive Demand for Anti-Pollution Skin Care Products

