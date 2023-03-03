Palm Oil Global Market to Reach $117.9 Billion by 2030: Growing Awareness About Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in Vegetable Oils Augurs Well for Palm Oil Market

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Palm Oil: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Palm Oil estimated at US$74.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$117.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Crude Palm Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$63.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Palm Kernel Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Palm Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured) -

Agropalma S.A.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Asian Agri

Boustead Holdings Berhad

Cargill, Incorporated

Carotino Sdn Bhd

FGV Holdings Berhad

First Resources Limited

Fuji Vegetable Oil, Inc.

Genting Plantations Berhad

Godrej Agrovet Limited

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd.

IOI Corporation Berhad

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Musim Mas Group

New Britain Palm Oil Ltd.

Nv Siat sa

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

PT Darmex Agro

PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk

PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk

PT Smart Tbk

Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd

United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited

United Plantations Berhad

Wilmar International Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 563 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $74.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $117.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Vegetable Oils Industry Maintains Positive Trajectory in 2020

Palm Oil Registers Price Spike Amidst the Pandemic

Palm Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Palm Oil

Chemical Composition & Features

Development & Growth

A Note on Oil Palm Cultivation

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Food Industry: Largest End-Use Market

Developing Regions Constitute Primary Palm Oil Markets

Global Palm Oil Production and Trade Scenario

Global Palm Oil Production (in Thousand Metric Tons) for 2017/18 to 2021/22

Global Palm Oil Imports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country for 2017/18 through 2021/22

Global Palm Oil Exports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country for 2017/18 through 2021/22

Competition

Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil

Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment: Ranked in Order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Industry: Most Important Application Market for Palm Oil

Key Applications of Edible Palm Oil

Growing Awareness about Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in Vegetable Oils Augurs Well Palm Oil Market

Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter, Olive, Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola

Market Benefits from the Rising Health Consciousness and Increasing Awareness about Nutritional Benefits of Palm Oil

Population Growth and Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods Bodes Well for Palm Oil Market

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from the Growing Aversion to GMO-based Oils

Rise of the Vegetarianism & Customization to Local Tastes

Expanding Industrial Applications Elevate Demand for Palm Oil

Biodiesel: The New Growth Avenue for Palm oil

Global Biodiesel Production (in Billion Liters and YoY % Growth) for the Years 2019-2022

Global Biodiesel Production Breakdown by Country/Region for 2020

Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock

Palm Oil Emerges as a Popular Feedstock for Biodiesel Production

World Biodiesel & HVO Production Mix by Feedstock: 2020

Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Palm Oil Demand in Biofuel Sector

COVID-19 Impact on the Biodiesel Market & Implications for Palm Oil

Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm oil to Accelerate Market Demand

Certified Production Area by RSPO for the Years 2017-2022

RPSO-Certified Palm Oil by Source Country

Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm oil Industry

RSPO's Novel Initiatives Aim to Resolve Biodiversity & Sustainability Issues Prevalent in Palm Oil Industry

Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO

High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion

Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops

Advanced Equipment & Approaches Come to the Fore to Boost Palm Oil Production & Processing

Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil Palm Industry

Using Drones for in Oil Palm Farming

Electrical Cutters in Place of Bulky Mechanical Equipment

Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees

Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm Harvesters

List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors in Terms of Tasks and Movements

Impact of Recent Palm Oil Price Surge on Deforestation

Major Issues & Challenges Confronting the Palm oil Market

Environmental Concerns Remain Major Impediment

Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues

Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations

Scarcity of Cultivable Land: A Major Challenge

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person & as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Stiff Competition from Soybean & Other Vegetable Oils

Palm Oil and Cholesterol Controversy

Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfoplj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment