Palm Oil Global Market to Reach $117.9 Billion by 2030: Growing Awareness About Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in Vegetable Oils Augurs Well for Palm Oil Market

The global market for Palm Oil estimated at US$74.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$117.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Crude Palm Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$63.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Palm Kernel Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Palm Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.5 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Vegetable Oils Industry Maintains Positive Trajectory in 2020
- Palm Oil Registers Price Spike Amidst the Pandemic
- Palm Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Palm Oil
- Chemical Composition & Features
- Development & Growth
- A Note on Oil Palm Cultivation
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Food Industry: Largest End-Use Market
- Developing Regions Constitute Primary Palm Oil Markets
- Global Palm Oil Production and Trade Scenario
- Global Palm Oil Production (in Thousand Metric Tons) for 2017/18 to 2021/22
- Global Palm Oil Imports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country for 2017/18 through 2021/22
- Global Palm Oil Exports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country for 2017/18 through 2021/22
- Competition
- Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil
- Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment: Ranked in Order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Food Industry: Most Important Application Market for Palm Oil
- Key Applications of Edible Palm Oil
- Growing Awareness about Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in Vegetable Oils Augurs Well Palm Oil Market
- Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter, Olive, Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola
- Market Benefits from the Rising Health Consciousness and Increasing Awareness about Nutritional Benefits of Palm Oil
- Population Growth and Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods Bodes Well for Palm Oil Market
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from the Growing Aversion to GMO-based Oils
- Rise of the Vegetarianism & Customization to Local Tastes
- Expanding Industrial Applications Elevate Demand for Palm Oil
- Biodiesel: The New Growth Avenue for Palm oil
- Global Biodiesel Production (in Billion Liters and YoY % Growth) for the Years 2019-2022
- Global Biodiesel Production Breakdown by Country/Region for 2020
- Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock
- Palm Oil Emerges as a Popular Feedstock for Biodiesel Production
- World Biodiesel & HVO Production Mix by Feedstock: 2020
- Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Palm Oil Demand in Biofuel Sector
- COVID-19 Impact on the Biodiesel Market & Implications for Palm Oil
- Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm oil to Accelerate Market Demand
- Certified Production Area by RSPO for the Years 2017-2022
- RPSO-Certified Palm Oil by Source Country
- Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm oil Industry
- RSPO's Novel Initiatives Aim to Resolve Biodiversity & Sustainability Issues Prevalent in Palm Oil Industry
- Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO
- High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion
- Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops
- Advanced Equipment & Approaches Come to the Fore to Boost Palm Oil Production & Processing
- Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil Palm Industry
- Using Drones for in Oil Palm Farming
- Electrical Cutters in Place of Bulky Mechanical Equipment
- Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees
- Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm Harvesters
- List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors in Terms of Tasks and Movements
- Impact of Recent Palm Oil Price Surge on Deforestation
- Major Issues & Challenges Confronting the Palm oil Market
- Environmental Concerns Remain Major Impediment
- Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues
- Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations
- Scarcity of Cultivable Land: A Major Challenge
- Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person & as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Stiff Competition from Soybean & Other Vegetable Oils
- Palm Oil and Cholesterol Controversy
- Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
