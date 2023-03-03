New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Meat Stabilizers Blends Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426497/?utm_source=GNW

The global meat stabilizers blends market grew from $2.05 billion in 2022 to $2.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The meat stabilizers blends market is expected to grow to $3.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The meat stabilizer blends market consists of sales of semi refined carrageenan, agar, furcellaran, glucomannan, gellan gum, gelatin, curdlan, pectin, soybean protein.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The meat stabilizer blends are used to retain the physical and chemical properties of the meat to help reduce human effort in ensuring the quality of the meat during the manufacturing process. Meat stabilizer blends are food additives that improve the water holding capacity, flavor, and texture of meat products, they also maintain its stability and thickness by binding its larger molecules.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the meat stabilizers blends market in 2022 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of sources of meat stabilizers blends are plant, seaweed, animal, microbial, and synthetic sources.Plant-based meat stabilizer blends refer to water-soluble polysaccharides derived from land or sea plants that form the network needed to suspend particles, increase viscosity, and enhance the taste of meat.



The various functions include a color stabilizer, flavor enhancer, pH stabilizer, emulsifier, moisture retention, thickening agent, and other stabilizers that are used for purposes such as meat processing, food premixes, and food service, pet food, and other applications.



Rising demand for processed meat products is expected to propel the meat stabilizer blends market going forward.Processed meat is defined as any meat that has been treated to improve its flavor or increase its shelf life using procedures such as salting, curing, fermenting, smoking, and the use of chemical preservatives such as stabilizers, emulsifiers, and others.



People prefer processed meats because they are less expensive than fresh meat, easier to prepare, available in smaller portions, and are more flavourful.For instance, according to the study Patterns of Red and Processed Meat Consumption across North America published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, a swiss based peer-reviewed journal in 2021, states that between 63 to 74 percent of people consume red or processed meat every single day.



Processed meat contains meat stabilizer blends to maintain its physicochemical characteristics and increase its shelf life. Therefore, the rising demand for processed meat products is driving the meat stabilizer blends market.



Manufacturers’ focus on the R&D of organic products is expected to be a key trend in meat stabilizer blends markets.Major players are developing organic compounds to meet the consumer’s requirements and their changing dietary preferences.



For instance, Dupont, a US-based chemical company focusing on food ingredients, has launched Gellan VEG 200, a completely natural stabilizer created by bacteria during the fermentation of renewable, bio-based raw materials.It delivers excellent particle suspension and stability while imparting little on taste.



This stabilizer can provide high performance and can stabilize the product throughout its shelf life.



In June 2020, Solina foods, a France-based food ingredients manufacturer acquired Hagesud for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Solina aims to expand its business in the European butcher market and also develop its plant-based meat alternative brand Nextra.



Solina Foods believe that with Hagesud they can serve customers with agile, flexible, and value-added solutions. Hagesud is a Germany-based spice blend company operating in the meat stabilizers blends market.



The countries covered in the meat stabilizers blends market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The meat stabilizers blend market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides meat stabilizers blends market statistics, including meat stabilizers blends industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a meat stabilizers blends market share, detailed meat stabilizers blends market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the meat stabilizers blends industry.

