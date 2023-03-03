Outlook on the K-12 Blended E-Learning Global Market to 2030: Increasing Impetus on Using Digital Technologies Fuel Demand for Online Education Platforms

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Blended E-Learning: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for K-12 Blended E-Learning estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15% CAGR and reach US$25.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Content segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR



The K-12 Blended E-Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured) -

Allen Interactions Inc.

Aptara Inc.

D2L Corporation

Docebo Inc.

GP Strategies Corporation

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Instructure Inc.

MPS Interactive Systems Limited

Pearson Plc

Promethean Limited

Stride Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023

Changing Face of Education Amid COVID-19

Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select Countries: June 2020

Number of Students and Teachers Impacted by COVID-19 Globally: 2020

School Closure Status by Region: September 2021

Number of Students Who Missed At Least Three Quarters of Classroom Instruction Time: March 2020-September 2021

Number of Students in Countries with Closed Schools Globally: 2021

COVID-19 Brings Virtual K-12 Schooling to the Fore

Pandemic Expedites Growth in EdTech Sector

Competitive Scenario

K-12 Blended E-Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

K-12 Blended Learning Come Out with Flying Colors in the Post-Pandemic World

Innovations in K-12 Education

Concurrent Teaching Gains Traction

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

K-12 Learning in the Post-Pandemic Era

E-Learning Trends of the future

Analysis by Segment

World K-12 Blended E-Learning Market by Segment (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware, Content, and Other Segments

Regional Analysis

World K-12 Blended E-Learning Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World K-12 Blended E-Learning Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Canada, Europe, Rest of World, and Japan

An Insight into Blended Learning

Blended E-Learning: Intriguing Merits

Blended E-Learning Feast for K-12 Classrooms

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

E-Learning Brings in Transformation in the Education Sector

Blended Learning Emerges as Prudent Choice for Education Domain

COVID-19 Ushers in a New Era for Education Industry with Emphasis on E-Learning

Pandemic Fallout for Learning: Widened Achievement & Opportunity Gaps with Future Implications

Which Model of Blended Learning Format is Best for K-12?

Video Use in E-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth

Higher User Engagement with Short Videos as Compared to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short But Effective e-Learning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by Video Length

IoT to Augment Education Technology

Prominent e-Learning Technologies

Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth

Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Provides the Support Platform for the Proliferation of K-12 e-Learning Services: Internet Users as % of Population by Region for 2019 and 2024

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021

Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2022E

Market to Benefit from Growing Number of Educational Institutions

Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future Demand

Global (0-14 Years) Population by Country (2019)

Global Youth Population (in Millions) Between the Age of 15 to 24 Years by Geographic Region: 2017 & 2050

Virtual & Flexible Learning: Bright EdTech Points for Future of Education in Post-Pandemic World

Education Set to Experience Impressive Makeover with Influx of Smart Technologies

Education Sector Revamps to Meet GDPR Mandates

World GDPR Services in Education for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for 2021 and 2027

K-12 Schools Benefit Immensely from Student Information Systems

World Student information Systems Market in K-12 for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa - Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for 2021 and 2027

Ongoing Digital Transformation in Education Sector Augurs Well

Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms

Digital Education Content Widens Reach to Larger Learner Pool

Digital Content Usage in Education

Emerging Trends, Challenges and Future Prospects for Digital Education Market

Increasing Use of Digital Technologies Fuel Demand for Online Education Platforms

Demand for Digital Assessment Devices Witness a Surge

Use of Automated Essay Scoring Systems Gain Momentum

Increasing Impetus on Using Digital Technologies Fuel Demand for Online Education Platforms

Dealing with Teacher Shortage & Caregiver Involvement

Hybrid & Blended Learning: Upsides & Downsides for Students

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enrnu9

