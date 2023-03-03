Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Report to 2031: Reduction of Expenses Such as Maintenance Cost, Labor Cost, and Operational Costs Drives Growth

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Equipment Rental Market By Application, By Product, By Propulsion System: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global construction equipment rental market was valued at $107,947.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $168,728.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The construction equipment rental is the service to rent out construction equipment to end users for a certain period of time by signing contracts with terms and condition about their usage. Construction equipment are majorly used at construction mining sites to facilitate heavy operations.



Construction equipment rental market growth is driven by increase in construction & mining activities in developing nations of Latin America and Africa regions.

In addition, additional expenses incurred due to maintenance of the equipment, excessive operational cost, and high wages of skilled operators can be saved by renting equipment for the required time, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market. Moreover, high initial investment required to buy equipment and financial constraints can be avoided by opting for the rental equipment, thereby augmenting the market growth.



However, a dearth of skilled labors is a major factor restraining the growth of the global market. Moreover, saturation in construction and mining industry in developed nations is another factor that hampers the growth of the construction equipment rental market.



Furthermore, lockdown implemented due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to either decline in construction activities or have come to a complete halt. This led to cancellation of equipment contracts by end users with rental companies, thereby declining the business during the lockdown period. However, reopening of construction sites and introduction of vaccines for COVID-19 are anticipated to lead to re-initiation of construction equipment rental market companies and construction industry at their full-scale capacities.



On the contrary, manufacturers are developing advanced equipment, which can be operated by connecting them through internet. Moreover, integration of IoT will help to overcome the shortage of skilled labors and enhanced safety of operators and end users. These factors are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global construction equipment rental market during the forecast period.



The global construction equipment rental market is segmented into application, product, propulsion system, and region. The applications covered in the study include excavation & mining, material handling, earthmoving, and concrete. On the basis of product, is the market is divided into backhoes & excavators, loaders, crawler dozers, cranes, forklift, and others. By propulsion system, it is differentiated into electric and ICE. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players profiled in the heavy construction equipment rental market include Boels Rental, H&E Equipment Services, Herc Rentals Inc., Kanamoto Co., Ltd., Loxam (Ramirent), Maxim Crane Works, Nesco Holdings, MTANDT Rentals Limited, Sarens n. v. /s. a. and United Rentals, Inc. Major companies in the market have adopted business expansion and acquisition as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the heavy construction equipment rental market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the construction equipment rental market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing construction equipment rental market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the construction equipment rental market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global construction equipment rental market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments



By Application

Excavation and Mining

Material Handling

Earthmoving

Concrete

By Product

Backhoes and Excavators

Loaders

Crawler Dozers

Cranes

Forklift

Other

By Propulsion System

Electric

ICE

By Region

North America

U. S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $107947.8 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $168728.5 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

No high ownership cost & financial constraints

Surge in construction activities in developing countries

Reduction of expenses such as maintenance cost, labor cost, and operational costs

Restraints

Decrease in new construction activities in developed nations

Lack of skilled and qualified operators

Opportunities

Ease of relocation and high efficiency with IoT technology

Key Market Players

Maxim Crane Works

MTANDT RENTALS LIMITED

Boels Rentals

Sarens NV

H&E Equipment Services Inc.

Kanamoto Co. Ltd.

Herc Rentals Inc.

NESCO HOLDINGS, INC. (NESCO SPECIALTY RENTALS)

Ramirent ab

United Rentals, Inc.

