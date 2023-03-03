New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Emusifiers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426403/?utm_source=GNW

The global food emulsifiers market grew from $3.33 billion in 2022 to $3.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The food emulsifiers market is expected to grow to $4.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The food emulsifiers market consists of sales of lecithin, monoglyceride, diglyceride, derivatives, sorbitan ester, polyglycerol ester, and other food emulsifiers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Food emulsifiers are surface-active agents that act as a boundary between two insoluble fluids, such as water and oil, enabling them to be blended into stable emulsions. Food emulsifiers are added to bread, salad, dressings, sauces, ice creams, puddings, and various other food items to reduce stickiness, control crystallization, and prevent separation.



Europe was the largest region in the food emulsifiers market in 2022.The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the food emulsifiers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of food emulsifiers are lecithin, monoglyceride, diglyceride, and derivatives, sorbitan ester, polyglycerol ester, and others.Lecithin is used in food applications as a lubricant, aerating agent, and viscosity transformer.



The lecithin emulsifier’s molecular structure makes it a good emulsifier for the interaction of water and oil.The food emulsifiers are either natural or synthetic and are available in different forms such as fine powder, hydrate.



Food emulsifiers are used in various applications such as dairy and frozen products, bakery, meat, poultry and seafood, beverage, confectionery, and others.



The increasing demand for packaged and convenience food across the globe is significantly contributing to the growth of the food emulsification market.Food emulsifiers are increasingly being used in packaged and convenience food products to prevent microbial spoilage.



Demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food is growing due to busy lifestyles, changing eating habits of the population worldwide, and the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.For instance, according to an Assocham (Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India) survey conducted in 2020, roughly 79% of Indian households prefer instant food due to lack of time.



Therefore, the increasing demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food is expected to drive the growth of the food emulsifiers market in the coming years.



Food emulsifier manufacturers are using clear emulsion technology for safe and allergen-free emulsification of food products including beverages, nootropics, edibles, nutraceuticals, and topical.Clear emulsion technology features multiple benefits for food product developers including stability, safety, bioavailability, homogeneity, seamless integration, and others.



For instance, in 2020, a US-based water-soluble emulsion technology company, SORSE Technology developed SORSE Clear, a clear emulsion with a minimal sensory profile that is made with allergen-free and vegan-friendly ingredients.



In September 2021, AAK Foods, UK-based plant-based oils, and food emulsifier acquired BIC Ingredients for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, AAK Foods aims to strengthen its product portfolio in lecithin offering and to gain the competitive advantage in the market.



BIC Ingredients is an England-based plant-based food emulsifier such as lecithin.



The countries covered in the food emulsifiers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The food emulsifiers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides food emulsifiers market statistics, including food emulsifiers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a food emulsifiers market share, detailed food emulsifiers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the food emulsifiers industry. This food emulsifiers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

