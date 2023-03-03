One Wheel Electric Scooter Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $355.5 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.3%

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "One Wheel Electric Scooter Market By Product Type, By Application, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the one wheel electric scooter market was valued at $130.2 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $355.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.



One Wheel Electric Scooter is a single wheel electric driven personal commute transportation solution. Under the scope of the research, electric unicycle and one wheel electric hover boards are considered for off road as well as daily commute activities.

Market players of one wheel electric scooters provides product offerings through online sales channel including own or third party e-commerce platforms or offline sales channel considering retail outlets. One wheel electric scooters are self-balancing personal commuters mainly used I urban areas by the millennial and generation Z.



For the purpose of analysis, the report segments the global one wheel electric scooter market based on product type, application, sales channel, and region. The report highlights the information about products such as Electric Unicycle, and Electric One wheel Hoverboard.

In addition, it covers the details about the sale of one wheel electric scooters through various sales channel, including offline sales and online sales. Under the scope of the research, applications have been covered, which include Off-road activities, and Daily Commute. Furthermore, the report outlines details about the revenue generated from one wheel electric scooters across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights key areas of investments. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder. The report features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the one wheel electric scooter market analysis from 2019 to 2031 to identify the prevailing one wheel electric scooter market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the one wheel electric scooter market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global one wheel electric scooter market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: ONE WHEEL ELECTRIC SCOOTER MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Electric Unicyle

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market share analysis by country

4.3 Electric One Wheel Hoverboard

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ONE WHEEL ELECTRIC SCOOTER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Off road Activities

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market share analysis by country

5.3 Daily Commute

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ONE WHEEL ELECTRIC SCOOTER MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Online Sales

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market share analysis by country

6.3 Offline Sales

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: ONE WHEEL ELECTRIC SCOOTER MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Players

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

