Growing E-Mobility Consumption to Push 3D Printed Battery Sales to US$675.9 Million by 2031 - Transparency Market Research Inc

3D printed batteries are products that are manufactured using three-dimensional printing technology. The use of 3D printing technology in the production process has helped in producing custom-shaped battery products which can be inserted into tight spaces and offer the potential to decrease manufacturing time and expenses.

Some of the raw materials used to manufacture 3D printed batteries are metal-based inks and conductive polymers. 3D printed batteries are lighter, smaller in size, and offer more capacity than lithium-ion batteries. They can also charge quicker as compared to other battery products.

Some of the end-use industries that use 3D printed batteries are energy and utility, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, automotive, and others such as healthcare.

Launch of new 3D printed batteries is helping prominent companies generate revenue and gain an edge over other market players. Key players in the 3D printed battery market are collaborating with other companies to expand their presence and increase revenue share.

Prominent manufacturers are also likely to expand production capabilities to meet consumer requirements across different end-use industries.

Key Findings of Market Study

Increase in Usage of 3D Printed Batteries in Wearable Devices: There has been a rise in usage of 3D printed batteries in different wearable devices, over the last few years. 3D printed batteries can be specifically designed to meet the size and shape requirements of wearable devices, thereby making the product compact. Increase in usage of 3D printed batteries in wearable devices is fueling business growth

Rise in Demand for Solid-state Batteries: Based on product type, the market has been bifurcated into solid-state batteries and liquid electrolyte batteries. The solid-state batteries segment held dominant share of the market in 2022 and is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Solid-state batteries provide higher density than lithium ion batteries which deploys a liquid electrolyte solution. Additionally, solid-state batteries offer no chances of catching fire or exploding, which is fueling product demand and boosting industry growth



Increase in Demand for Graphene-based PLA Filaments: Based on architectural process, the global market has been classified into graphene-based lithium-ion anodes, graphene-based PLA filaments, solid-state graphene supercapacitors, and platinum-based electrodes. The graphene-based PLA filament segment held dominant market share in 2022 and is anticipated to witness significant growth in the next few years. Increase in demand for graphene-based PLA filaments in different application areas such as aerospace and electronics is likely to fuel growth in the segment during the forecast period



3D Printed Battery Market-Key Driving Factors

Rise in demand from consumer electronics and aerospace end-use industries is driving the global 3D printed battery market

Surge in sales of electric vehicles is fueling the demand for 3D printed batteries and expanding market size

Increase in usage of 3D printed batteries in motorcycles, cars, and trucks due to product features such as low weight and adaptable design is assisting in market development



3D Printed Battery Market-Regional Insights

North America accounted for dominant market share in 2022. Increase in demand for electric vehicles and surge in adoption of renewable energy systems in countries such as the U.S. and Canada are creating promising growth opportunities for 3D printed batteries in the region.

The 3D printed battery market in Europe witnessed significant growth in 2022 due to notable presence of prominent automotive manufacturers such as Tesla and Renault and rise in concerns about the environment, leading to advancements in electric vehicle technology in countries such as the U.K. and Germany



3D Printed Battery Market-Key Players

The global market is consolidated with a few large-medium size vendors holding majority of market share.

Companies are investing significantly in research and development activities to produce improved products that meet consumer needs. Rise in demand for improved 3D printed batteries is estimated to help create business opportunities in the next few years.

Few key players operating in the market are Blackstone Resources AG, Neware Technology Limited, Sakuu Corporation, and Photocentric Limited.

The global 3D printed battery market has been segmented as follows:

Product Type



Solid-state batteries

Liquid-state batteries



Architectural Process



Graphene-based lithium-ion anodes

Graphene-based PLA filaments Solid-state graphene supercapacitors Platinum-based electrodes



End-use Industry



Energy and Utility

Aerospace and Defense Consumer Electronics Automotive Others (Healthcare, Industrial etc.)





Regions



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





