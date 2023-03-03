3 March 2023

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: 3NGL

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

ISIN: IE00BLRPRG98

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

ADJOURNMENT OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all of your WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities”) of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”), please send this document, together with the accompanying form of proxy, at once to the purchaser or transferee or stockbroker, banker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was made, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

The Issuer wishes to announce that the Meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities scheduled for Friday 3 March 2023, at 11:15 a.m. (the “Original Meeting”) has been adjourned, in accordance with paragraph 20 of Schedule 7 of the Trust Deed, for lack of a quorum. The adjourned meeting will be reconvened on 11:00 a.m. on Monday 27 March 2023, being a date not more than 30 days after the Original Meeting, and will be held at the offices of Apex IFS Limited in 2nd Floor, Block 5, Irish Life Centre, Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1, D01P767, Ireland (the “Adjourned Meeting”).

The Adjourned Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments to documentation, made under the powers set out in clause 2 of schedule 7 of the master trust deed of the Affected Securities, required to effect a reduction in the principal amount of the Affected Securities from USD 01.0136 to USD 0.10136. This follows the price of the Affected Securities falling below 500 per cent. of its current principal amount on 2 February 2023, and is designed to maintain the normal trading and operations of the Affected Securities. Full details of the Proposal and Extraordinary Resolution are set out in the notice dated 8 February 2023.

Under article 11.5 of the Issuer’s Articles of Association, no further notification is required for the Adjourned Meeting. Holders of the Affected Securities are therefore directed to the original notification, including the circular dated 8 February 2023 , and also a revised form of proxy for the Adjourned Meeting, which are available on the website of the Issuer at https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/resource-library/prospectus-and-regulatory-reports#tab-2A942D42-5AA1-4008-9080-3C2DADB050A7.

Holders of the Affected Securities should note that a duly completed voting instructions already made in respect of the Original Meeting will NOT continue to be valid for the Adjourned Meeting. Holders of the Affected Securities should therefore not rely on any voting instructions already made in respect of the Original Meeting and should therefore make arrangements to vote again on the matters being considered, in order to participate in the Adjourned Meeting.

Holders of the Affected Securities are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold their Affected Securities when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a holder of Affected Securities in order for such holder of Affected Securities to participate in the Adjourned Meeting by the deadlines specified in this circular. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each ICSD for the submission instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in the circular.

In relation to the delivery instructions or obtaining voting certificates or otherwise making arrangements for the giving of voting instructions, in each case through the ICSDs, holders of the Affected Securities should note the particular practice and policy of the relevant ICSDs, including any earlier deadlines set by such ICSD. The deadlines set by any intermediary or by the ICSDs will be earlier than the deadlines set out in the circular.

In accordance with normal practice, The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c., as trustee, expresses no opinion as to the merits of the Proposal, the terms of which were not negotiated by it. It has however authorised it to be stated that, on the basis of the information contained in the original circular and in this document (which it advises holders of Affected Securities to read carefully) it has no objection to the form in which the Proposal and Notice of Meeting are presented to holders of Affected Securities for their consideration.

Holders of the Affected Securities will be notified of the outcome of the Adjourned Meeting shortly thereafter.