In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report, Q3 2022 - Core IVD Product Launches & New Developments and Trends

Diagnostic test products have never been more important. This report is an update of the market for in vitro diagnostics products from the analysts to reflect the latest information as of Q3 2022 with a publication date of November 2022.
Key Updates
- What's Driving Growth in the IVD Market in Q3 and the last half of 2022?
- What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in Q3 and the last half of 2022?
- How Has COVID-19 Impacted and Continued to Impact the Market in Q3 and the last half of 2022?
- What Product Trends and New Developments Will Shape the IVD Market in the last half of 2022?
The demand for testing and movement of current and new technologies has continued to demonstrate gains in most areas of the IVD market.
New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets, and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly evolving market picture. There are some growing segments in the market that have attracted industry attention. Among these are next-generation sequencing (NGS), personalized medicine, and mass spectrometry.
Immunochemistry, point-of-care (POC) testing, and molecular diagnostics are also segments of great market interest, anticipated to be a core part of the future of IVD. The IVD market remains dynamic, demonstrating constant innovations.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Worldwide IVD Market - November 2022 Update
- IVD Market Demand and Growth
- Quarter-by-Quarter Segment Performance Commentary, 2022
- Global In Vitro Diagnostic Sales by Product Market, 2022 ($ million) (Clinical Chemistry; Immunoassays - non isotopic: Infectious disease, Other immunos, Blood bank screening, Drugs of Abuse, Diabetes HbA1c - lab; Hematology - Core Lab; Microbiology (ID/AST); Microbiology (molecular); Microbiology - Mass Spectrometry; Coagulation (PT/INR); Coagulation, molecular; Histology/cytology; HPV, molecular; Nucleic acid assays; Blood grouping/typing; Blood bank molecular - NAT Screens; Circulating tumor cells; POC, OTC diabetes; POC, OTC other; POC, professional/hospital; Mass Spectrometry; Other IVD)
- IVD Segment Performance, Q1 2022 - Q4 2022e ($MN)
- IVD Segment Performance, Total Market Value, 2022 ($MN)
- COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets
- COVID-19 Product Sales - Immunoassay (Antigen, Serology), Molecular, Rapid - 2022 ($ millions)
- Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments
- IVD Market excluding and with COVID-19, 2022
- IVD Market Distribution by Segment, 2022
- IVD Market by COVID-19 and non-COVID markets, Quarterly Performance, 2022
- Global In Vitro Diagnostic Market - YoY Growth 2021-2022
Chapter 2: Product Trends and New Developments
- Selected New - Q3 2022 - Core IVD Product Launches, Developments and Trends
- Clinical Chemistry
- Flow Cytometry
- Immunoassay
- Mass Spectrometry
- Molecular
- Personalized Medicine
- POC
- Sequencing
- Selected COVID-19 Developments - Q3 2022
- COVID-19 Test Market by Type, Q1-Q3 2022 - COVID-19 Testing Wanes
- Antigen/Antibody
- Molecular
Chapter 3: Top IVD Market Participant Results
- Selected Competitive Leader Updates
- IVD Segment Growth by Leading Competitors, Change in Sales 2021-2022
- Changes in Market Distribution for IVD Sales, 2019 - 2022 - Roche and Abbott Battle for #1 Spot
- Comparison of Total Diagnostic Sales for Abbott vs Roche 2020-2022 (in millions $)
- Q3 M&A Activity
- IVD-Relevant M&A Activity, 2022
- Count of IVD Industry M&A Deals by Month, 2022
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbott Corporate Summary
- Becton Dickinson and Co
- bioMerieux SA
- Danaher Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
- QuidelOrtho Corporation
- Roche Diagnostic
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Chapter 4: New Opportunities
- Artificial Intelligence Future Trends
- At-Home Testing
- Microfluidics in IVD
- Telehealth
