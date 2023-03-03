Global Insulin Pump Market Outlook and Forecast to 2028: Featuring Insulet, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, CeQur Simplicity and EOFLOW Among Others

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Pump Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global insulin pump market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% 2022-2028



Market Drivers and Opportunities

Technological Advancements Are Revolutionizing the Insulin Delivery



The insulin pump market is constantly evolving with new features with technological advancements like the launch of smarter insulin pumps and more connected devices. Most industry players, such as Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Insulet Corporation, and others, are continuously evolving in technology advancement and new product deliveries in recent years.



The explosion in research and development and published studies about the closed-loop system with insulin pumps in diabetes management gives new insulin pump market growth opportunities. Several hybrid systems are expected to be commercialized in the future associated with insulin delivery.

In addition to those already available in the market, various systems are expected to be launched. For instance, DBLG1 (Diabeloop, Grenoble, France) received the CE market in European countries for its application in the type 1 diabetes adult patient population. Products like insulin-only iLEt (Beta Bionics, the US) and Omnipod Horizon (Insulet, Billerica, the US) are under clinical trials and are expected to reach the industry in the future.



Increasing Diabetes Prevalence & Expenditure



Under the overall diabetes population, type 1 diabetes patients are highly dependent on the external support of insulin delivery. These major patient populations significantly propel the insulin pump market growth.

In 2021, the estimated prevalence of diabetes among adults 20 - 79 years old increased more than three times, from an estimated 151 million (approximately 4.6% of the global population at the time of 2000) to around 537 million (10.5%) in 2021. Based on that, by 2030, around 643 million population expected to increase. And if the prevalence rate remains the same, it is expected to jump to around 783 million (12.2%) by 2045.



Government Initiatives for Diabetes Care Management



Rising government initiatives for diabetes care management highly drive insulin pump market growth. Responding to the increasing burden of diabetes worldwide delivers a high demand for care. It positively influenced government initiatives and funding from public and private entities to improve global, regional, and national diabetes health improvements.

Based on that, several government and health authorities are making efforts for diabetes care access to comprehensive, equitable, affordable, quality care and medical and technology-based treatments.



Available Reimbursement Policies and Healthcare Insurance for Insulin Pump



The cost of an insulin pump and associated insulin solutions is comparatively higher than other insulin delivery solutions due to the advancement and additional features associated with the products.

However, the available reimbursement policies and healthcare insurance coverage highly support the adoption of insulin pumps. In most countries, these policies favor patients who reduce the cost burden and accelerate the adoption of insulin pumps. These insurances cover the insulin pump and include the insulin pump consumables. This is one of the positive signs that is driving the insulin pump market at a faster rate.

Vendor Landscape

The global insulin pump market is highly concentrated, with a limited number of players. Various innovative products like patch pumps are being introduced into the market, and the adoption rate is comparatively higher.

Tandem Diabetes Care is one of the leading companies in the insulin pump market; estimated that around 750,000 people in the U.S. are currently using an insulin pump. Moreover, the company stated that approximately 450,000 people use insulin pumps in more than 20 countries outside the United States. The company's insulin pump is widely available in the global market.



Key Company Profiles

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care

Other Prominent Vendors

CeQur Simplicity

EOFLOW

Debiotech SA

F-Hoffmann-La Roche

Medzer.com

MicroPort Scientific

Novo Nordisk A/S

SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd.

Terumo

ViCentra B.V.

Ypsomed

Mannkind

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the global insulin pump market?

2. What is the growth rate of the insulin pump market?

3. Who are the key players in the global insulin pump market?

4. What are the growing trends in the insulin pump market?

5. Which region holds the most significant global insulin pump market share?



Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3686.82 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6001.24 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Patient Group

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Premium Insights

6.1 Overview



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 New Product Launches and Technological Advances in Diabetes Care

9.2 Increase in Demand for Closed-Loop Technology

9.3 Transition of Patients from Multiple Daily Injections to Insulin Pumps



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increase in Prevalence of Diabetes & Expenditure

10.2 Government Initiatives for Diabetes Care Management

10.3 Available Reimbursement Policies and Healthcare Insurance for Insulin Pumps



11 Market Restraints

11.1 High-Cost Burden of Insulin Pumps

11.2 Available Alternative Solutions for Insulin Pumps

11.3 Increase in Undiagnosed Diabetic Population



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1 Insights by Patient Group

12.2.2 Insights by Product

12.2.3 Insights by End-User

12.2.4 Insights by Geography

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Pump

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Tethered Pump

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography

13.5 Patch Pump

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography

13.6 Consumables

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Market by Geography



14 Patient Group

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Type 1 Diabetes

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Type 2 Diabetes

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Home Healthcare Settings

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Others

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography

16 Geography

17 North America

18 Europe

19 APAC

20 Latin America

21 Middle East & Africa

22 Competitive Landscape

23 Key Company Profiles

24 Other Prominent Vendors

25 Report Summary

26 Quantitative Summary

27 Appendix

