Conductive Inks Global Market Report 2023

The global conductive inks market grew from $3.11 billion in 2022 to $3.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The conductive inks market is expected to grow to $4.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The conductive ink market consists of sales of ink binders, liquid crystals, triplet emitters, and organic-metallic blends.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Conductive ink refers to electrically conductive and printable ink that is utilized in printed electronics.Conducive materials, such as graphite or silver, are infused into the ink which allows better electrical conductivity.



Conductive inks can be deposited on a variety of planar or non-planar substrates. Conductive inks are also adaptable to inkjet printing or aerosol jet printing.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the conductive inks market in 2022. The regions covered in the conductive inks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of conductive inks are silver inks, copper inks, conductive polymer inks, carbon or graphene inks, and others.Silver inks refer to high electrical and thermal conductivity, chemical stability, and the capacity to conduct electricity in their oxide state and are employed in the manufacture of high-performance electrical devices.



The different product type include offset silver ink, letterpress ink, and intaglio silver ink that are used for photovoltaic, membrane switches, displays, automotive, smart packaging, biosensors, printed circuit boards, and other applications.



Growing demand for electronics is expected to propel the growth of the conductive ink market going forward.Electronic devices refer to the emission, behavior, and consequences of electrons, which are the subjects of the field of electrical engineering and physics.



As printable conductive inks are utilized for fabrication, the demand for conductive inks is increasing as a result of the inks’ contribution to the improvement of the quality and quantity of electronics.Fabrication technologies that are quicker and more affordable than conventional production procedures are needed to create high-quality and affordable electronic components.



For instance, according to Invest India, an India-based investment promotion and facilitation agency, in 2020, the global market for electronic devices reached $2.9 trillion. Also, India’s market share in the production of electronic systems increased to 3.6% in 2019. Furthermore, in 2019-20 the Indian electronics market was $118 billion where mobile phones account for 24% followed by consumer electronics (22%), strategic electronics (12%), computer hardware (7%), LEDs (2%), and industrial electronics (34%)—which includes products for the auto, medical, and other industrial markets. Therefore, rising demand for electronics is driving the growth of the conductive ink market.



Technological innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the conductive ink market.Major companies operating in the conductive ink sector are focused on developing the latest technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, DuPont, a US-based technology company specializing in electronics, transportation, construction, water, and healthcare, launched 5881, a brand-new Silver/Silver Chloride (Ag/AgCl) conductive ink/paste for medical applications. Its excellent conductivity and low electrode polarization allow manufacturers to design devices such as skin patches and continuous blood glucose monitors with a high rate of electrical feedback, helping to give patients accurate health information.



In January 2022, Encres DUBUIT, a France-based company specializing in the production of digital inks, pad printing, and industrial screens acquired POLY-INK for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the combination of experience in nanomaterials technology and application engineering capabilities puts Encres DUBUIT as a vital partner for important printed electronics applications.



POLY-INK is a France-based company specializing in conductive inks.



The countries covered in the conductive inks market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The conductive inks market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides conductive inks market statistics, including conductive inks industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with conductive inks market share, detailed conductive inks market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the conductive inks industry. These conductive inks market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

