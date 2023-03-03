Global Fertility Supplements Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2028: Increasing Number of STDs Across the Globe Drives Growth

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fertility Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Ingredient, By End-Use (Women and Men), By Distribution Channel, By Product (Capsules, Tablets, Soft Gels, Powder, and Liquid), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fertility Supplements Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Fertility supplements are nutritional supplements that are available over the counter without a recommendation and contain certain specific nutrients intended to boost the quality of sperm, eggs, or other elements of reproductive health. They come in the form of capsules, softgels, pills, or liquids. Vitamins, amino acids, herbs, minerals, antioxidants, biomolecules, whole foods, and other nutrients can be found in fertility supplements.



These supplements are the primary course of action for any individual intending to cure their infertility. A disorder of the female or male reproductive system known as infertility is characterized by the inability to conceive after twelve months or more of frequent, unprotected sexual activity. Millions of individuals around the world who are of reproductive age struggle with infertility, which also has an effect on their communities and families.



Preference for over-the-counter (OTC) reproductive supplement products is increasing as consumers become more aware of the nutritional benefits and health benefits of using dietary supplements. Because of self-medication, cost-effectiveness, and the simplicity of direct purchase, it is also projected that the consumption of fertility supplements would rise throughout the course of the forecast period.



Anyone can start to care for their fertility by eating a fertility-friendly diet, quitting smoking, consuming less alcohol, and exercising in a fertility-friendly manner. However, fertility-specific supplements may fill in nutritional gaps and supply other nutrients that are challenging to obtain through food alone.



Drugs may sometimes occasionally be used to boost egg production. More eggs increase the likelihood of fertilization. A woman typically produces one egg per menstrual cycle. Having more eggs increases the likelihood that the sperm will discover an egg to fertilize. Men can use drugs as well. Drugs can be used to assist boost motility and sperm count, when the sperm count is insufficient or when sperm are sluggish.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



According to the article "Potential Role of Zinc in the COVID-19 Disease Process and its Probable Impact on Reproduction,"it was found that zinc supplements could restrict or minimize harm to sperm and egg cells caused by the body's immune reaction to the coronavirus by boosting immunity.

Additionally, in 2021, researchers at the Wayne State University School of Medicine mentioned that people who were trying to get pregnant during the pandemic may have a chance to improve their immunity against the virus, and they may also be able to avoid mitochondrial dysfunction in young sperm and egg cells. These kinds of studies have contributed to a rise in the consumption of fertility supplements throughout the pandemic, which has been beneficial to the fertility supplements market as a whole.



Market Growth Factors

Rising Number Of Infertility Cases Due To Various Reasons



A significant contributor to the expansion of infertility is the general upward trend in birthrates, which may be traced to rising rates of usage of stimulants like caffeine and nicotine as well as alcoholic beverages. It is anticipated that this will be driven by the lowering fertility rates in the number of smokers, in conjunction with the growth in the consumption of alcoholic beverages and caffeine.

The overall development along with product demand has been supported by factors like an increasing elderly population, the rising costs of human services, an altering approach to life, clinical revelations, and misconceptions about the large costs of fertility supplements.



Increasing Number Of STDs Across The Globe



It is known that sexual intercourse can spread more than 30 distinct types of bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Certain sexually transmitted infections can also be passed on from mother to kid through the process of pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding.

The most common sexually transmitted infections are linked to eight different bacteria. There is currently treatment available for four of these infections, including syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis.



Market Restraining Factors

Stringent Government Rules Regarding The Birth-Rates



Nearly three-quarters of all governments had fertility-related policies wherein they hoped to reduce the number of fertility rates. Among these, 69 countries had plans to reduce fertility, 55 to increase fertility, and 19 to maintain existing fertility levels. 54 administrations in all lacked a formal conception policy.

Governments had implemented one or more measures directed at raising the age of union formation or marriage, increasing the age of the mother at the moment of her first birth. Certain policies also aim at lengthening the time between subsequent births for the vast majority with high levels of reproduction.

