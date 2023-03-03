ENOVIS™ Showcases Next Generation of Medical Technology at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting

Wilmington, DE, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology company, announced that it will feature its next generation of medical technology at the upcoming American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting March 7-11, 2023 in Las Vegas. Aligned with AAOS, Enovis will also introduce its ‘ Better Is ’ corporate brand campaign that emphasizes the company’s ongoing collaboration with healthcare professionals, customers, and their patients, and how these partnerships advance medtech.

“For more than 40 years, Enovis – formerly DJO® – has worked to make the impossible possible through our groundbreaking products, services and software. But we know this great work can’t be accomplished alone,” said Matt Trerotola, CEO of Enovis. “At AAOS and beyond, we are excited to highlight how these partnerships are shaping the next generation of medtech.”

“The ‘Better Is’ campaign represents the invaluable collaboration I’ve experienced with Enovis as we revolutionized shoulder arthroplasty together through the design, development, research, and continued refinement of the AltiVate Reverse® Shoulder System – ground-breaking medical technology that now has 10 years of proven clinical data showing no decline in patient outcomesi,” said Mark A. Frankle*, M.D., Florida Orthopedic Institute. “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Enovis on research that will help our development of even more next-generation orthopedic solutions that aim to improve patient results.”

Enovis is planning to feature a number of its products from across multiple business units at this year’s AAOS Annual Meeting, including:

Enovis Surgical will spotlight its EMPOWR Revision Knee ™, which is redefining revision with just one additional instrument tray and stackable augments for the femur and tibia, and AltiVate ® Anatomic Augmented Glenoid (AG) System , which maximizes treatment solutions and is the only system available with both pegged symmetric and half-wedge augments. Live demos of the next generation ARVIS Augmented Reality System will also be available showcasing real-time, hands-free surgical guidance that is both efficient and space conserving for knee and hip arthroplasty.

will spotlight its ™, which is redefining revision with just one additional instrument tray and stackable augments for the femur and tibia, and , which maximizes treatment solutions and is the only system available with both pegged symmetric and half-wedge augments. Live demos of the next generation Augmented Reality System will also be available showcasing real-time, hands-free surgical guidance that is both efficient and space conserving for knee and hip arthroplasty. Enovis Bracing & Supports will showcase its industry-leading Kelvi ® Pro e and EXCYABIR ™ Hip Brace as the company targets a quickly growing hip arthroscopy market segment.

will showcase its industry-leading ® Pro and ™ Hip Brace as the company targets a quickly growing hip arthroscopy market segment. Enovis Healthcare Solutions will exhibit its OaraScore ® Outpatient Arthroplasty Risk Assessment software as a part of Enovis’ industry-leading Healthcare Solutions platform, MotionMD ® .

will exhibit its Outpatient Arthroplasty Risk Assessment software as a part of Enovis’ industry-leading Healthcare Solutions platform, MotionMD . Enovis Foot & Ankle will feature its DynaNail Helix ™ with disruptive NiTinNOL technology and recently approved STAR ® Ankle Patient Specific Instrumentation (PSI).

Find Enovis™ at AAOS

Enovis™ will be exhibiting at booth #821 in the Venetian Convention & Expo Center at AAOS. The company’s events at the meeting include:

Educational event focused on upper extremities titled “Maximizing Your aTSA Glenoid Solutions” on March 7 at 7:00 pm PT. Registration is available here .

. Educational event titled “Education with the Experts: Dual Pivot TKA, Revisions and Advanced Technology” on March 9 at 6:00 pm PT. Registration for this event is available here .

. Educational event to hear Ariel Palanca*, M.D. present biomechanical data from Enovis researchers regarding advances in total ankle polyethylene longevity on March 8 at 11:40am. This presentation is part of the AAOS Foot and Ankle I Papers session occurring from 11:00am to 12:30pm PT in Room 2103.

*Drs. Frankle and Palanca are paid consultants of Enovis.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services, and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.





i Cuff et al. Reverse shoulder arthroplasty for the treatment of rotator cuff deficiency: a concise follow-up, at a minimum of 10 years, of previous reports. Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. 2017

Kelvi® is a registered trademark of HYPOTHERMIA DEVICES, INC. dba Kelvi