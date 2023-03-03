FERRARI PUBLISHES AGENDA FOR THE 2023 AGM  

Maranello (Italy), March 3, 2023 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari”) announced today that it has published the agenda and the explanatory notes for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”), which will be held on April 14, 2023 in Amsterdam, beginning at 9:00 a.m. CEST.

Ferrari’s AGM notice and explanatory notes, AGM materials and other instructions are available under the section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate , where they can be viewed and downloaded. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

