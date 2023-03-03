The Global Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market is forecast to grow by $ 10400.61 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250219/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high target affinity and specificity of VEGF inhibitors, promising pipeline and expected launches, and strategic alliances.



The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Oncology

• Ophthalmology



By Type

• VEGF-A inhibitor

• VEGF-B inhibitor

• VEGF-C inhibitor

• VEGF-D inhibitor



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing popularity of combination therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of novel drug delivery systems and growing awareness about oncology and ophthalmology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market covers the following areas:

• Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market sizing

• Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market forecast

• Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Co Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Xbrane Biopharma AB. Also, the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

