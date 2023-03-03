The Global Farro Market is forecast to grow by $65.18 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.16% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Farro Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246373/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of organized retail sector globally, ability to give good yields in mountainous regions, and increased use of farro as ingredient in muesli.



The farro market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Conventional farro

• Organic farro



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing prominence for online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the farro market growth during the next few years. Also, influence of blogs and digital media on farro consumption and growing prominence of private label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading farro market vendors that include Agribosco SRL, Anson Mills, Bluebird Grain Farms, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., CALLERIS snc DI CALLERIS GIOVANNI and C., Hodmedod Ltd., HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., La Rustichella DAbruzzo SpA, Molino Rachello Srl, Natures Earthly Choice, Piovesana Biscotti Spa, Poggio del Farro srl, PROMETEO SRL, Roland Foods LLC, Standard Process Inc., Timeless Seeds Inc., Urban Platter, Vigo Importing Co., Whole Foods Market Services Inc., and Woodland Foods Ltd. Also, the farro market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

