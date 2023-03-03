The Global Digit Joint Implants Market is forecast to grow by $60.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digit Joint Implants Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244728/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the digit joint implants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis, a growing number of hand and foot injuries, and rising initiatives and awareness on digit joint implants.



The digit joint implants market is segmented as below:

By Product

• MCP and PIP joint implants

• Trapeziometacarpal joint implants

• Toe implants

• Others



By Type

• Foot

• Hands



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the availability of custom digit joint implants as one of the prime reasons driving the digit joint implants market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of developments in digit joint implants and acquisitions and the growing popularity of biodegradable digit joint implants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digit joint implants market covers the following areas:

• Digit joint implants market sizing

• Digit joint implants market forecast

• Digit joint implants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digit joint implants market vendors that include 3S Ortho, Acumed LLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., BioPro Inc., Charms, EVOLUTIS SAS, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., KeriMedical SA, Lepine Group, Loci Orthopaedics Ltd., MatOrtho Ltd., Ortotech ApS, Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Orthopaedic Implant Co., Willis Knighton Health System, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., BEZNOSKA Sro, Johnson and Johnson, and Vilex LLC. Also, the digit joint implants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

