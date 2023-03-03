The Global Two-Wheeler Engine Market is forecast to grow by 24.64 mn units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Two-Wheeler Engine Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243707/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the two-wheeler engine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in levels of road congestion due to rapid urbanization, the growth of multinational two-wheeler OEMs in emerging countries, and increasing electronic content in two-wheelers.



The two-wheeler engine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Motorcycles

• Scooters



By Technology

• ICE

• Electric



By Geography

• APAC

• South America

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the engine management system for two-wheelers as one of the prime reasons driving the two-wheeler engine market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of VVT engines in two-wheelers and the emergence of dual-sport motorcycles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the two-wheeler engine market covers the following areas:

• Two-wheeler engine market sizing

• Two-wheeler engine market forecast

• Two-wheeler engine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading two-wheeler engine market vendors that include Bajaj Auto Ltd., Chongqing YinXiang Motorcycle Group Co. Ltd., Chongqing Zongshen Automobile Industry Co. Ltd., Ducati Motor Holding Spa, Eicher Motors Ltd., Harley Davidson Inc., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Lifan Technology Group Co. Ltd., Loncin General Dynamics Co. Ltd., Luoyang Northern Ek Chor Motorcycle Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Suzuki Motor Corp., Triumph Group Inc., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. Also, the two-wheeler engine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243707/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________