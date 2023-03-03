The Global Candy Market is forecast to grow by $56.43 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Candy Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225675/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the candy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing marketing activities, increasing premiumization of chocolate candy, and increase the purchasing power of consumers.



The candy market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Non-chocolate candy

• Chocolate candy



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the packaging innovations in chocolate candy confectionery as one of the prime reasons driving the candy market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for gluten-free candy and growing trend of clean labeling and increasing online sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the candy market covers the following areas:

• Candy market sizing

• Candy market forecast

• Candy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading candy market vendors that include Arcor Group, AUGUST STORCK KG, Cloetta AB, Ferrero International S.A., General Mills Inc., HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG, Jelly Belly Candy Co., Kellogg Co, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Palmer Candy Co., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, pladis Foods Ltd., Quality Candy Co., SUGARFINA USA LLC, Sweet Candy Co. Inc., The Bang Candy Co., The Hershey Co., and Mondelez International Inc. Also, the candy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

