The Global Drag Reducing Agent Market is forecast to grow by $80.73 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

Our report on the drag reducing agent market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing application of drag reducing agents in oil and gas industry, friction resistance and other excellent properties, and rising complexity in offshore field operations.



The drag reducing agent market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Crude oil

• Chemical transportation

• Others



By Product

• Polymer

• Surfactant

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• APAC

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of bio-based drag-reducing polymers as one of the prime reasons driving the drag reducing agent market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing importance of cost-efficient drag-reducing agents and the increasing use of drag-reducing agents in medical applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the drag reducing agent market covers the following areas:

• Drag reducing agent market sizing

• Drag reducing agent market forecast

• Drag reducing agent market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drag reducing agent market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deshi Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd, Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Finoric LLC, Flowchem, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Innospec Inc., Jiangyin Huaheng Auxiliary Co. Ltd., KMG Chemicals, Monsoon Oilfield Ltd., NuGenTec, Oil Flux Americas LLC, Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co., The Lubrizol Corp., The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical, Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd., and Partow Ideh Pars Co. P.J.S. Also, the drag reducing agent market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

