The Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $1,472.42 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Our report on the aircraft ground support equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in construction of airports, preference for establishing dedicated cargo terminals, and advancements in aircraft ground support equipment.



The aircraft ground support equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger aircraft

• Cargo aircraft

• Military aircraft



By Type

• Powered ground support equipment

• Non-powered ground support equipment



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising preference for smart airports as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft ground support equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing preference for electric pushback tugs and increasing penetration of blockchain in airlines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aircraft ground support equipment market covers the following areas:

• Aircraft ground support equipment market sizing

• Aircraft ground support equipment market forecast

• Aircraft ground support equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft ground support equipment market vendors that include AERO Specialties Inc., Air MAK Industries Inc., Air T Inc., Cavotec SA, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., ECA Group, Fricke Airportsystems GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., IMAI AERO EQUIPMENT MFG. Co. Ltd., ITW GSE ApS, John Bean Technologies Corp., Jungheinrich AG, Mallaghan GA Inc., Rheinmetall AG, SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., TK Elevator GmbH, TLD, Tronair Inc., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd. Also, the aircraft ground support equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

