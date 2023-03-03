The Global Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market is forecast to grow by $309.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804148/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the motorcycle transmission control unit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient motorcycles, growing disposable income, and rise in long-distance traveling on motorcycles.



The motorcycle transmission control unit market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Single clutch transmission

• Dual clutch transmission



By End-user

• Mid-premium motorcycles

• Commuter motorcycles

• Premium motorcycles



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the availability of affordable EMS as one of the prime reasons driving the motorcycle transmission control unit market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of TCUs in connected motorcycles and the increasing popularity of DCT technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the motorcycle transmission control unit market covers the following areas:

• Motorcycle transmission control unit market sizing

• Motorcycle transmission control unit market forecast

• Motorcycle transmission control unit market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motorcycle transmission control unit market vendors that include Biperformance Development Corp., BMW AG, Continental AG, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Kalyani Group, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Napino Auto and Electronics Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Ricardo Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, SEDEMAC Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd., Vitesco Technologies Group AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ABB Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corp. Also, the motorcycle transmission control unit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

