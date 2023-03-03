Solar Panel Installation In Tucson Available Via Solar Pros

Tucson, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucson, Arizona -

Tucson, Arizona-based Solar Pros installer is offering both commercial and residential solar panel installation in Tucson and the surrounding areas. The locally owned-and-operated company is licensed, bonded, and insured, combining extensive experience in solar panel system installation with state-of-the-art technology to provide high-quality solar panel services to their community.

A representative for Solar Pros says, “If you had an easy way to potentially add more value to your home, save money, and add some predictability to your monthly energy bills — the obvious move is to take advantage of it. Solar panels can do all of that and more, and with each passing day, switching to solar energy is becoming a more viable option. Tucson’s abundant sunlight and bright days make it very easy for you to take advantage of this new, green energy, and Solar Pros is here to help you.”

As Solar Pros explains, installing solar panels is an excellent home improvement project for a number of reasons. First off, the federal government offers the Residential Clean Energy Credit (formerly known as the Investment Tax Credit) as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. The tax credit provides 30% of the cost of a solar system purchased from the beginning of 2022 through 2032 as a credit on federal income taxes. Additionally, the State of Arizona also has additional state and local solar incentives.

Solar panels also improve energy savings. Solar Pros Az’s clients have been able to save 33% or more on their energy bills each month with a solar system. In fact, depending on the size of the home and total electricity use, some homeowners with Tucson residential solar panels have even been able to cut their costs in half. All this energy that is generated by solar panels is generated without releasing harmful greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere. Given that it is renewable, solar power helps minimize a property’s carbon footprint and takes advantage of Arizona’s sunny climate to generate power.

A rooftop solar system will also raise the value of a property because homeowners appreciate the value of solar and are willing to pay more for homes where panels are already installed. The total added value depends on the electricity savings, which in turn depends on the particular home’s size and location. Depending on the factors involved, buyers are willing to pay as much as $15,000 more for a home with solar panels.

Solar Pros has a team of highly-experienced technicians who are ready to help Tucson residents add a solar power system to their homes. The company boasts over 25 years of experience in the solar industry, and they are so confident in their systems that they are willing to cover at least six months of their customers’ solar payments. There is little to no reason to wait any longer to make the switch.

Solar Pros' commitment to providing high-quality residential and commercial solar panels in Tucson AZ has been received well. Bryan Scott writes in a review, “Just another special ‘high five’ to the Solar Pros team. From our Solar Energy Expert, T.J. (Troy) Huggins to the tech staff who actually turned the solar switch to ‘ON,’ you folks are 5 Stars. I served in the Air Force and know excellent logistics and coordination when I see it. Troy, we are recommending Solar Pros to other folks because of the professional expertise of you and your Solar Pros team.”

In another review, Alyssa Pornmany says, “I recently did business with Solar Pros, and I highly recommend this company. Everything I asked for and needed, they did. Alex, the President, was extremely helpful and went out of his way for me. I appreciate all the help. If you're looking to save money and go solar, they are the ones to contact. Alex was also able to beat the price from three other companies that quoted me. This company seems like they are more about its customers rather than making money. Thank you, guys, for being efficient with the process.”

Tucson residents who are looking to have solar panels installed should visit Solar Pros Az’s website for more information about the full range of products and services they offer. Interested parties may also get in touch with the company via phone at 520-549-6200 or stop by their offices at 1951 W. Grant Rd Suite 180, Tucson, AZ 85745.

Solar Pros

520-549-6200

1951 W. Grant Rd Suite 180

Tucson, AZ 85745