[Erratum] Aéroports de Paris SA - Voting rights as of 31 December 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

Information regarding the voting rights and shares

as of 31 December 2022

Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”

Erratum:

The information regarding the voting rights and shares as of 31 December 2022, as published on 3 January 2023, presented an incorrect number of net voting rights of 163,588,517. This error was due to a change in format in the liquidity contract's monitoring tools. The corrected figures appear hereafter.

ISIN: FR0010340141

Ticker: ADP

Listing place: Euronext Paris

Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD

Date Total number of shares Total number of gross voting rights Total number of net voting rights1 31/12/2022 98,960,602 163,947,595 163,650,763

1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights

