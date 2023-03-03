The Global Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market is forecast to grow by $ 619.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800713/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of distributed power generation base, increasing need for adoption of process and environmental safety measures in industries, and rising adoption of cleanroom applications across industries.



The industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Air filtration

• Cleanroom

• Gas turbines



By End-user

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing oil and gas pipeline activity as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market growth during the next few years. Also, rising focus on preventive maintenance and growing market consolidation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market covers the following areas:

• Industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market sizing

• Industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market forecast

• Industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market vendors that include Air Clean Deviser Taiwan Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Freudenberg SE, GVS Spa, HEPA Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Komline Sanderson Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MayAir Group, Nederman Holding AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Porvair Filtration Group, Synder Filtration Inc., Troy Filters Ltd., Webasto SE, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co. Ltd. Also, the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800713/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________