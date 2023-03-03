The Global Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market is forecast to grow by $3766.05 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791390/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the bacterial disease diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by integration of digital health in rapid diagnostics for bacterial disease, high prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing number of merger and acquisition (M&A) activities.



The bacterial disease diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consumables

• Instruments



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Labs



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing demand for portable analytical instruments as one of the prime reasons driving the bacterial disease diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of partnerships and collaborations and clinical developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bacterial disease diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Bacterial disease diagnostics market sizing

• Bacterial disease diagnostics market forecast

• Bacterial disease diagnostics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bacterial disease diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GENERI BIOTECH s.r.o., Great Basin Scientific, Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, T2 Biosystems Inc., and Takara Bio Inc. Also, the bacterial disease diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

