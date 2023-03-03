TaskUs to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that Bryce Maddock, Co-Founder and CEO will participate in the following investor event:



Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 7th, 2023

Location: Palace Hotel, San Francisco

Fireside Chat Time: 5:40 - 6:10 PM ET / 2:40 - 3:10 PM PT

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the investor relations section of the TaskUs website: https://ir.taskus.com/.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, ecommerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of December 31, 2022, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 49,500 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

Investor Contact

Alan Katz

alan.katz@taskus.com

Media Contact

Lisa Wolford

lisa.wolford@taskus.com