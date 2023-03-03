The Global Parsley Market is forecast to grow by $1,193.44 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Parsley Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734193/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands, improvements in packaging, and the growth of the organized retail sector.



The parsley market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fresh parsley

• Dry parsley



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for organic parsley as one of the prime reasons driving the parsley market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing prominence of online shopping and use of permaculture in parsley production will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading parsley market vendors that include AgriFutures Australia, Aum Agri Freeze Foods, B and G Foods Inc., Badia Spices Inc., Camstar Herbs Ltd., Frontier Co. op, Geo Fresh Organic, GreenDNA India Pvt. Ltd., Kroger Co., Litehouse Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Morton and Bassett, Naturevibe Botanicals, NOMU Brands Pty Ltd., O IJA, Pereg Gourmet Spices, Swanson Health Products Inc., The Pahari Life, The Watkins Co., and Universal Parsley Indonesia. Also, the parsley market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

