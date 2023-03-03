The Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market is forecast to grow by $61.19 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729094/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the supply of natural gas, increasing government support for LPG adoption, and the rising need for cleaner fuel.



The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Natural gas liquid

• Crude oil



By End-user

• Residential

• Petrochemical

• Industrial and commercial

• Transport

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of LPG as marine fuel as one of the prime reasons driving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and increasing collaboration among various stakeholders of LPG value chain will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market covers the following areas:

• Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market sizing

• Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market forecast

• Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market vendors that include Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Air Liquide SA, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait Petroleum Corp., OQ SAOC, Reliance Industries Ltd., Repsol SA, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, SHV Holdings, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, UGI Corp., and Valero Energy Corp. Also, the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



