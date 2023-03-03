The Global Smart TV Sticks Market is forecast to grow by $612.44 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart TV Sticks Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724803/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the smart TV sticks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing penetration of internet, increased benefits of smart TV sticks, and advantages of OTT providers over cable TV providers.



The smart tv sticks market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Non-4K

• 4K and above



By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarket and supermarket

• Online

• Convenience stores

• Specialty store



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing penetration of smart TV as one of the prime reasons driving the smart TV sticks market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of OTT content providers and growing number of product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart TV sticks market covers the following areas:

• Smart TV sticks market sizing

• Smart TV sticks market forecast

• Smart TV sticks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart TV sticks market vendors that include Actions Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Cixi Jieke Electronics Co. Ltd., CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Dadocer, Dish TV India Ltd., Dongguan Sonicway Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd, Geniatech Inc., Google LLC, NVIDIA Corp., Roku Inc., Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd., Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd., Topleo Technology Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Comcast Corp. Also, the smart TV sticks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

