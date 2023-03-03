The Global Gene Therapy Market is forecast to grow by $4613.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.91% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Therapy Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570397/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gene therapy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in special drug designations, benefits associated with gene therapy, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.



The gene therapy market is segmented as below:

• By Therapy Area

• Oncology

• CNS

• Ophthalmology

• Rare diseases

• Others



By Delivery Mode

• In vivo

• Ex vivo



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing research in gene therapy for CVDs and orphan diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the gene therapy market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid growth potential in developing economies and rise in clinical pipeline for gene therapy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gene therapy market covers the following areas:

• Gene therapy market sizing

• Gene therapy market forecast

• Gene therapy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gene therapy market vendors that include Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Editas Medicine Inc., ElevateBio, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Generation Bio Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics Plc, Poseida Therapeutics Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Syncona Ltd., uniQure NV, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Also, the gene therapy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



