The Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market is forecast to grow by $18,946.93 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706488/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the polyethylene terephthalate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the consumption of packaging material, demand for sustainable and recyclable material, and an increase in demand from the textile industry.



The polyethylene terephthalate market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fibers

• Resins

• Others



By Type

• Virgin

• Recycled



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in use of bio-based pet products as one of the prime reasons driving the polyethylene terephthalate market growth during the next few years. Also, a shift toward flexible packaging and growing beverage consumption in BRIC markets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polyethylene terephthalate market covers the following areas:

• Polyethylene terephthalate market sizing

• Polyethylene terephthalate market forecast

• Polyethylene terephthalate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyethylene terephthalate market vendors that include Alpek SAB de CV, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dhunseri Tea and Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., EasyPak LLC, Far Eastern New Century Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lanxess AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., NEO GROUP UAB, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Toray Industries Inc., and Verdeco Recycling Inc. Also, the polyethylene terephthalate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706488/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________