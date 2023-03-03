The Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market is forecast to grow by $2,763.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571259/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the anti-money laundering software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for suspicious activity reporting, an increased need for automated transaction monitoring systems, and an increased need for risk management.



The anti-money laundering software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Component

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of AML software with visualization tools as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-money laundering software market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for know your customer analytics and integration of AML and anti-fraud solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the anti-money laundering software market covers the following areas:

• Anti-money laundering software market sizing

• Anti-money laundering software market forecast

• Anti-money laundering software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-money laundering software market vendors that include Abrigo, ACI Worldwide Inc., Acuity Knowledge Partner, Ascent, BAE Systems Plc, EastNets, Exiger, Fair Isaac Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Moodys Corp., NICE Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Refinitiv, Sanction Scanner, SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., Truth Technologies Inc., and Verafin Inc. Also, the anti-money laundering software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

