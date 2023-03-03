The Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market is forecast to grow by $3106.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03348513/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hospital infection therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders, growing geriatric population, and special drug designations.



The hospital infection therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Drug Class

• Antibiotics drugs

• Antifungal drugs

• Antiviral drugs



By Type

• Respiratory tract infections

• Surgical site infections

• Bloodstream infections

• Gastrointestinal infections

• Urinary tract infections



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing hospital visits as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital infection therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, unmet needs in developing countries and increasing demand for infection control committees in hospitals will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hospital infection therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Hospital infection therapeutics market sizing

• Hospital infection therapeutics market forecast

• Hospital infection therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hospital infection therapeutics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Achilles Therapeutics plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Spero Therapeutics Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Also, the hospital infection therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03348513/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________