The Global Pressure Pumping Market is forecast to grow by $5,566.37 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.49% during the forecast period

Our report on the pressure pumping market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities, increasing global rig activity, and increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas e and p activities.



The pressure pumping market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hydraulic fracturing

• Cementing

• Others



By Application

• Horizontal well

• Vertical well



By Geography

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater upstream projects as one of the prime reasons driving the pressure pumping market growth during the next few years. Also, supercritical carbon dioxide in shale gas fracking and technological advances in cementing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pressure pumping market covers the following areas:

• Pressure pumping market sizing

• Pressure pumping market forecast

• Pressure pumping market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pressure pumping market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Danfoss AS, Flowserve Corp., Halliburton Co., ITT Inc., KAMAT GmbH and Co. KG, KSB SE and Co. KGaA, LEWA GmbH, MAXIMATOR GmbH, NOV Inc., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., RPC Inc., Sam Turbo Industry Pvt. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., SPP Pumps Ltd., Sulzer Management Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc. Also, the pressure pumping market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

