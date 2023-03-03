The Global Flexible Packaging Market is forecast to grow by $54.42 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01911353/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the flexible packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising focus on improving shelf life of products, shift from rigid packaging to flexible packaging, and growing popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging.



The flexible packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Pouches

• Bags

• Films and wraps

• Others



By Type

• Food and beverage

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the continuous development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of recyclable flexible packaging and increase in m and a will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the flexible packaging market covers the following areas:

• Flexible packaging market sizing

• Flexible packaging market forecast

• Flexible packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible packaging market vendors that include Aluflexpack AG, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG, CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Parkside Flexibles Ltd., Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Holdings Inc, Reynolds Packaging, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and UFlex Ltd. Also, the flexible packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

