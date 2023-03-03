The Global Surfactants Market is forecast to grow by $13.6 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surfactants Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01556766/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the surfactants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for personal care products, an increase in demand from developing countries, and an increase in the use of surfactants in detergents.



The surfactants market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Anionic

• Non-ionic

• Cationic

• Amphoteric



By Application

• Detergents

• Industrial and institutional cleaning

• Food processing

• Personal care

• Others



By Type

• Synthetic

• Bio-based



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in R&D activities as one of the prime reasons driving the surfactants market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for niche applications and business strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the surfactants market covers the following areas:

• Surfactants market sizing

• Surfactants market forecast

• Surfactants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surfactants market vendors that include Abitec, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Bo International, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Innospec Inc., Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kensing LLC, KLK Oleo, Lonza Group Ltd., NutraSkin USA, Pacmoore Products Inc., PCC Rokita SA, Sirius International BV, Solvay SA, and Stepan Co. Also, the surfactants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01556766/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________